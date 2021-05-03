Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / iGrafx Announces Appointment of Andrew McFarland to Chief Executive Officer

iGrafx Announces Appointment of Andrew McFarland to Chief Executive Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

PORTLAND, Ore., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iGrafx, a world leader in digital business transformation, announced the appointment of Andrew McFarland to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Andrew joined iGrafx in October 2020 as Chief Customer Officer, bringing more than 25 years’ experience in executive leadership. “Andy is a proven leader who develops employees, drives vision, consistently exceeds goals” stated Joel Trammel, chairman of iGrafx and managing partner of Lone Rock Technology Group.

As a trusted advisor to investors and executive teams alike, Andrew will help iGrafx continue to develop innovative business strategies and client-focused solutions that enable organizations improve their processes, drive growth, and transform their business.

About iGrafx

iGrafx believes that process is at the center of everything, and helps the largest, most complex enterprises around the world convert their business processes into a portfolio of valuable assets.  The iGrafx Business Transformation Platform is the world’s most comprehensive, supporting RPA and workflow automation, customer journey, governance, risk, compliance, and more, as well as SaaS and private cloud deployment. It is also the most scalable, currently accommodating the largest, global enterprise requirements. iGrafx possesses and shares 400+ years of process passion.

For more information, please visit: https://www.igrafx.com

Contact

For more information, press only:
503-404-6050

©2021 iGrafx, LLC. All rights reserved. iGrafx and the iGrafx logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of iGrafx, LLC. 

Attachments

  • iGrafx-New-CEO-Andy McFarland_03.05.2021_EN
  • Andy_McFarland
CONTACT: Robert Thacker
iGrafx
503-404-6050
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.