II-VI Incorporated CEO Chuck Mattera Announced as an Ernst & Young LLP Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 East Central Award Finalist

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in compound semiconductors, today announced that Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 East Central Awards finalist. Dr. Mattera was selected as one of 26 finalists from nearly 100 nominations by a panel of independent judges.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards honor entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event on October 7, 2020, and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees, and others during the COVID-19 crisis will be recognized for their courage, resilience, and ingenuity.

“I would like to thank Ernst & Young for this nomination and the II-VI Board of Directors and business partners for their support and collaboration, which have enabled us to sustain such high performance,” said Dr. Mattera. “Our values-based culture, which is nearly 50 years old, has transcended the existential impact that the company faced over the years, based on widespread economic downturns, the impact of extreme weather that produced devastating floods, and circumstances like the coronavirus pandemic presents to us today. It is thanks to the innumerable contributions of dedicated II-VI employees over the last decades, including their foresight, vision, courage, determination, skill, and sense of purpose, that we are here today to set the course for an exciting future over the next 50 years.”

Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity, financial performance, societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company, innovation, and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by EY resources.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. In East Central, sponsors also include PNC Bank, VRC, Morgan Lewis, Oswald Companies, and Smart Business.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY Private

As Advisors to the Ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices, and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/private.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction, and consulting services. The insights and quality services they deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. EY develops outstanding leaders who team to deliver on its promises to all of its stakeholders. In so doing, EY plays a critical role in building a better working world for its people, for its clients, and for its communities. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about the organization, please visit ey.com.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at ii-vi.com.

CONTACT: Mark Lourie
  Vice President, Corporate Communications
  [email protected] 
  www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

