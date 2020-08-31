II-VI Incorporated CEO Chuck Mattera Announced as an Ernst & Young LLP Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 East Central Award Finalist

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in compound semiconductors, today announced that Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 East Central Awards finalist. Dr. Mattera was selected as one of 26 finalists from nearly 100 nominations by a panel of independent judges.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards honor entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event on October 7, 2020, and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees, and others during the COVID-19 crisis will be recognized for their courage, resilience, and ingenuity.

“I would like to thank Ernst & Young for this nomination and the II-VI Board of Directors and business partners for their support and collaboration, which have enabled us to sustain such high performance,” said Dr. Mattera. “Our values-based culture, which is nearly 50 years old, has transcended the existential impact that the company faced over the years, based on widespread economic downturns, the impact of extreme weather that produced devastating floods, and circumstances like the coronavirus pandemic presents to us today. It is thanks to the innumerable contributions of dedicated II-VI employees over the last decades, including their foresight, vision, courage, determination, skill, and sense of purpose, that we are here today to set the course for an exciting future over the next 50 years.”

Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity, financial performance, societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company, innovation, and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by EY resources.

