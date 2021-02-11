Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / II-VI Incorporated Introduces Silicon Carbide Ceramic Materials with Record Thermal Conductivity of 255 W/(m-K) for Power Electronics Modules

II-VI Incorporated Introduces Silicon Carbide Ceramic Materials with Record Thermal Conductivity of 255 W/(m-K) for Power Electronics Modules

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of components based on reaction-bonded ceramics and metal-matrix composites, today announced that it introduced a new grade of its proprietary reaction-bonded silicon carbide ceramic material, with a record thermal conductivity of 255 W/(m-K), for power electronics applications, including IGBT baseplates.

The growing interest in clean energy is accelerating the electrification of the global energy and transport infrastructure and driving the demand for power electronics that can achieve greater efficiency and reliability. II-VI’s new ceramic is based on a proprietary composition that achieves a market-leading thermal conductivity of 255 W/(m-K) at 25°C, enabling power modules to dissipate heat efficiently, thus optimizing their performance and reliability. Just as important, this breakthrough performance was achieved while maintaining other required characteristics of the materials, such as very high stiffness, lightweight, and a coefficient of thermal expansion that is extremely well matched to power electronics device substrates based on silicon or silicon carbide, ensuring excellent thermal contact.

“We believe that this is the best reaction-bonded silicon carbide ceramic commercially available on the market, with at least 25% greater thermal conductivity than any competing product, demonstrating our differentiated core competency in engineered materials innovation,” said Steve Rummel, Sr. Vice President, Engineered Materials and Laser Optics Business Unit. “We are now planning to equip a new state-of-the-art facility in Vietnam, adding to our three existing production facilities in the U.S., to expand the scale of our manufacturing capacity and market reach of our world-class engineered ceramics and metal-matrix composites, and to provide our customers with supply chain continuity in order to meet the anticipated demand.”

II-VI’s ceramic materials are part of its deep and broad value chain of products for power electronics, along with silicon carbide substrates, epitaxial wafers, and devices for a growing number of power conversion applications, including for industrial electric motors and electric vehicles, as well as for smart and renewable energy grids, microgrids, and storage farms.

II-VI’s broad portfolio of reaction-bonded ceramics and metal-matrix composites enables next-generation semiconductor equipment, including extreme-ultraviolet lithography and related back-end-of-line processing and metrology systems. The combined light weight and strength of II-VI’s materials enable reliable performance in structural, optical, and thermal applications.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT:   Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.