Breaking News
Home / Top News / II-VI Incorporated Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

II-VI Incorporated Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

II-VI Intends to Refile SAMR Application to Allow Time to Complete Review

  • Record quarterly revenues increased 6% sequentially, and 13% year-over- year
  • Cash flows from operations of $178.5 million result in second consecutive record
  • ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­GAAP EPS of $0.43 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 exceeds expectations
  • Year-over-year revenues increase 18%, with a 21% increase in GAAP EPS

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI) (“II-VI” or the “Company”) today reported results for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 and provided an update on the approval process for the Finisar acquisition.

“We completed our fiscal year 2019 by delivering another strong operating performance driven by record quarterly and full year revenues. Growth was led by our key accounts in the Photonics segment from the optical communications markets, with increasing demand for products driven by broad-based deployments and the continued acceleration of the 5G infrastructure build-out around the world. Sales in Performance Products were fueled by silicon carbide substrates for the electrification of vehicles, the deployment of green energy infrastructure and the sustained build-out of wireless base stations. Our Aerospace and Defense business continued to experience strong demand from customers for our products including those associated with High Energy Lasers under development,” said Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer. “Our intense focus on cost and cash flow helped drive bottom line improvement and record cash flow from operations.”

Dr. Mattera continued, “Regarding the pending acquisition of Finisar, we have been engaged in an active dialogue with SAMR throughout this whole process. Given the broad and deep footprint in China of both companies and the approaching end of Phase III, we plan to refile our application, but expect the process to continue in parallel without impact from the re-filing. The new expectation is for a closure in the fall timeframe.”

                                                           
Table 1                                                          
$ in Millions, except per share amounts, basis points and %  
(Unaudited)                                                          
      Three Months Ended         Year Ended  
                                                           
    June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       June 30,       June 30,  
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
                                                           
Revenues   $   362.7       $   342.4       $   321.1       $   1,362.4       $   1,158.8  
                                                           
Operating income (1)   $   40.7       $   31.2       $   40.0       $   148.7       $   136.8  
Adjusted operating income (2)   $   56.9       $   47.4       $   48.0       $   209.7       $   173.1  
                                                           
Net earnings   $   28.0       $   24.6       $   27.2       $   107.5       $   88.0  
Adjusted net earnings (2)   $   43.8       $   40.6       $   33.7       $   167.6       $   132.0  
                                                           
Diluted earnings per share   $   0.43       $   0.38       $   0.42       $   1.63       $   1.35  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2)   $   0.67       $   0.62       $   0.52       $   2.54       $   2.03  
                                                           
Other Selected Financial Metrics                                                          
Book to Bill (3)       0.91           1.05           1.03           1.02           1.04  
Gross margin       38.2 %         37.2 %         40.1 %         38.3 %         39.9 %
Operating margin       11.2 %         9.1 %         12.5 %         10.9 %         11.8 %
Adjusted operating margin (2)       15.7 %         13.8 %         14.9 %         15.4 %         14.9 %
Return on sales       7.7 %         7.2 %         8.5 %         7.9 %         7.6 %
Adjusted return on sales (2)       12.1 %         11.9 %         10.5 %         12.3 %         11.4 %

(1)  Operating income is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense and other expense or income, net.
(2)  All adjusted amounts exclude certain non-GAAP adjustments for share-based compensation, acquired amortization expense, certain one-time transaction expense and the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. See Table 4 for Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to Operating Income and Net Earnings. See Tables 8 and 9 for Reconciliation of Reported Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings.
(3)  Book to Bill is calculated by dividing orders the Company expects to convert to revenue within the next twelve months by revenues recognized during the period.


Outlook

The outlook for the first fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2019 is revenues of $320 million to $345 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.33 to $0.43 including $0.06 per share of transaction costs for our transactions and collaborations previously announced. On an adjusted basis, earnings per diluted share is estimated at $0.55 to $0.65, which includes $0.09 for share-based compensation, $0.07 for amortization expense, and $0.06 for transaction costs. These amounts are all at prevailing exchange rates.

Comparable results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 were revenues of $314.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.40. The $0.40 of diluted earnings per share included $0.08 for share-based compensation, $0.05 for amortization expense, and $0.03 for transaction costs. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share was $0.56. As discussed in more detail below, actual results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors including, but not limited to, changes in product demand, competition and general economic conditions.

                                                           
Table 2                                                          
Segment Book to Bill, Revenues, Operating Income & Margins, and Adjusted Operating Income & Margins                                      
$ Millions, except % and Book to Bill                          
(Unaudited)                                                          
      Three Months Ended         Year Ended  
                                                           
    June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       June 30,       June 30,  
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
                                                           
Book to Bill:                                                          
II-VI Laser Solutions       0.89           0.84           0.95           0.92           1.05  
II-VI Photonics       0.96           1.17           1.17           1.06           1.01  
II-VI Performance Products       0.85           1.05           0.91           1.08           1.09  
II-VI Consolidated       0.91           1.05           1.03           1.02           1.04  
                                                           
Revenues:                                                          
II-VI Laser Solutions   $   87.4       $   97.4       $   108.4       $   396.6       $   405.9  
II-VI Photonics       177.5           166.5           133.2           638.8           486.5  
II-VI Performance Products       97.8           78.5           79.5           327.0           266.4  
II-VI Consolidated   $   362.7       $   342.4       $   321.1       $   1,362.4       $   1,158.8  
                                                           
Operating Income:                                                          
II-VI Laser Solutions   $   9.7       $   6.0       $   16.4       $   40.2       $   40.1  
II-VI Photonics       22.2           20.7           13.5           81.9           63.2  
II-VI Performance Products       13.4           8.4           10.1           42.2           33.5  
Transaction expenses related to the merger       (4.6 )         (3.9 )                   (15.6 )          
II-VI Consolidated   $   40.7       $   31.2       $   40.0       $   148.7       $   136.8  
                                                           
Adjusted Operating Income:                                                          
II-VI Laser Solutions   $   11.7       $   8.8       $   18.4       $   49.3       $   49.9  
II-VI Photonics       28.2           27.0           17.8           106.6           83.2  
II-VI Performance Products       17.0           11.6           11.8           53.8           40.0  
II-VI Consolidated   $   56.9       $   47.4       $   48.0       $   209.7       $   173.1  
                                                           
Operating Margin:                                                          
II-VI Laser Solutions       11.1 %         6.2 %         15.1 %         10.1 %         9.9 %
II-VI Photonics       12.5 %         12.4 %         10.1 %         12.8 %         13.0 %
II-VI Performance Products       13.7 %         10.7 %         12.7 %         12.9 %         12.6 %
II-VI Consolidated       11.2 %         9.1 %         12.5 %         10.9 %         11.8 %
                                                           
Adjusted Operating Margin:                                                          
Adjusted II-VI Laser Solutions       13.4 %         9.0 %         17.0 %         12.4 %         12.3 %
Adjusted II-VI Photonics       15.9 %         16.2 %         13.4 %         16.7 %         17.1 %
Adjusted II-VI Performance Products       17.4 %         14.8 %         14.8 %         16.5 %         15.0 %
II-VI Consolidated       15.7 %         13.8 %         14.9 %         15.4 %         14.9 %
 

Table 3 is a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted Operating Income reported in this press release to Segment reported Operating Income

Table 3                                                          
$ Millions                                                          
(Unaudited)                                                          
      Three Months Ended         Year Ended  
                                                           
    June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       June 30,       June 30,  
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
Adjusted II-VI Laser Solutions Operating Income   $   11.7       $   8.8       $   18.4       $   49.3       $   49.9  
Stock Compensation       (1.4 )         (2.3 )         (1.4 )         (7.0 )         (5.7 )
Amortization       (0.6 )         (0.5 )         (0.6 )         (2.1 )         (2.1 )
Acquired businesses one-time expenses                                               (2.0 )
II-VI Laser Solutions Operating Income   $   9.7       $   6.0       $   16.4       $   40.2       $   40.1  
                                       
Adjusted II-VI Photonics Operating Income   $   28.2       $   27.0       $   17.8       $   106.6       $   83.2  
Stock Compensation       (3.6 )         (3.8 )         (2.1 )         (12.0 )         (10.5 )
Amortization       (2.4 )         (2.5 )         (2.2 )         (9.3 )         (9.5 )
Acquired businesses one-time expenses                                     (3.4 )          
II-VI Photonics Operating Income   $   22.2       $   20.7       $   13.5       $   81.9       $   63.2  
                                                           
Adjusted II-VI Performance Products Operating Income   $   17.0       $   11.6       $   11.8       $   53.8       $   40.0  
Stock Compensation       (1.8 )         (1.8 )         (0.9 )         (6.0 )         (3.5 )
Amortization       (1.6 )         (1.2 )         (0.8 )         (5.2 )         (3.0 )
Acquired businesses one-time expenses       (0.2 )         (0.2 )                   (0.4 )          
II-VI Performance Products Operating Income   $   13.4       $   8.4       $   10.1       $   42.2       $   33.5  
                                                           
Transaction expenses related to pending merger       (4.6 )         (3.9 )                   (15.6 )          
Total Operating Income   $   40.7       $   31.2       $   40.0       $   148.7       $   136.8  
                                                           
Adjusted Operating Income   $   56.9       $   47.4       $   48.0       $   209.7       $   173.1  
 

Table 4 is a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income reported in this press release to Net Earnings.

Table 4                                                          
$ Millions                                                          
(Unaudited)     Three Months Ended         Year Ended  
                                                           
    June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       June 30,       June 30,  
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
                                                           
Adjusted operating income   $   56.9       $   47.4       $   48.0       $   209.7       $   173.1  
Amortization       4.6           4.2           3.6           16.6           14.6  
Stock based compensation       6.8           7.9           4.4           25.0           19.7  
Acquired businesses one-time expenses       0.2           0.2                     3.8           2.0  
Transaction expenses related to pending merger       4.6           3.9                     15.6            
Operating income   $   40.7       $   31.2       $   40.0       $   148.7       $   136.8  
Interest expense       5.6           5.7           5.0           22.4           18.4  
Other expense (income), net       0.4           (1.5 )         0.8           (2.5 )         (3.8 )
Income tax expense       6.7           2.4           7.0           21.3           34.2  
Net Earnings   $   28.0       $   24.6       $   27.2       $   107.5       $   88.0  
 

Table 5 is a reconciliation of Operating Income reported in this press release to Adjusted EBITDA.

Table 5                                                          
$ Millions                                                          
(Unaudited)     Three Months Ended         Year Ended  
                                                           
    June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       June 30,       June 30,  
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
                                                           
Operating income   $   40.7       $   31.2       $   40.0       $   148.7       $   136.8  
Depreciation and amortization       24.8           23.1           22.7           92.4           80.8  
Other income (expense), net       (0.4 )         1.5           (0.8 )         2.5           3.8  
Stock based compensation expense       6.8           7.9           4.4           25.0           19.7  
Acquired businesses one-time expenses       0.2           0.2                     3.8           2.0  
Transaction expenses related to pending merger       4.6           3.9                     15.6            
Adjusted EBITDA (6)   $   76.8       $   67.8       $   66.3       $   288.0       $   243.1  
 

Table 6 is a reconciliation of EBITDA reported in this press release to reported Net Earnings.

Table 6                                                
$ Millions                                                
(Unaudited)     Three Months Ended       Year Ended
                                                 
    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,
    2019     2019     2018     2019     2018
                                                 
Adjusted EBITDA (6)   $   76.8       $   67.8       $   66.3       $   288.0       $   243.1  
Adjusted EBITDA margin (5)(6)       21.2 %         19.8 %         20.6 %         21.1 %         21.0 %
Acquired businesses one-time expenses   $   (0.2 )     $   (0.2 )     $         $   (3.8 )     $   (2.0 )
Stock based compensation expense       (6.8 )         (7.9 )         (4.4 )         (25.0 )         (19.7 )
Transaction expenses related to pending merger       (4.6 )         (3.9 )                   (15.6 )          
EBITDA (4)   $   65.1       $   55.8       $   61.9       $   243.6       $   221.4  
EBITDA margin (5)     17.9 %       16.3 %       19.3 %       17.9 %       19.1 %
Interest expense   $   5.6       $   5.7       $   5.0       $   22.4       $   18.4  
Depreciation and amortization       24.8           23.1           22.7           92.4           80.8  
Income tax expense       6.7           2.4           7.0           21.3           34.2  
Net Earnings   $   28.0       $   24.6       $   27.2       $   107.5       $   88.0  

(4)  EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
(5)  EBITDA margin is defined as earnings before interest, incomes taxes, depreciation and amortization divided by revenues.
(6)  Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-GAAP adjustments for adjustments for share-based compensation, acquired amortization expense, certain one-time transaction expense and the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
(7)  Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Table 7 is a table of other selected financial information.

Table 7                                                          
$ Millions, except share information                                                          
(Unaudited)     Three Months Ended         Year Ended  
                                                           
    June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       June 30,       June 30,  
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
                                                           
Share-based compensation expense, pre-tax   $   6.8       $   7.9       $   4.4       $   25.0       $   19.7  
Cash paid for shares repurchased   $   1.6       $         $         $   1.6       $   49.9  
Shares repurchased through the Company’s share repurchase programs       50,000                   50,000       1,414,900  
 


Conference Call & Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2019 to discuss these results.

Webcast URL:
Individuals wishing to participate in the webcast can access the event at the Company’s web site by visiting www.ii-vi.com/investors-events or via https://tinyurl.com/IIVIQ4FY19Earnings.

Conference call numbers:
If you wish to participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 316-5288 for U.S. calls, and (734) 385-4977 for international calls. To join the conference call, please enter ID# 1286517, then provide your name and company affiliation.

Conference call replay:
The conference call will be recorded, and a replay will be available to interested parties who are unable to attend the live call. This service will be available until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Friday, August 16, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 for U.S. calls and (404) 537-3406 for international calls, and entering ID# 1286517. 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has disclosed financial measurements in this press release that present financial information considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not a substitute for GAAP measurements, although the Company’s management uses these measurements as an aid in monitoring the Company’s on-going financial performance. The adjusted non-GAAP net earnings, the adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share and the adjusted operating income measure earnings and operating income, respectively, excluding non-recurring or unusual items that are considered by the management to be outside the Company’s standard operation and excluding certain non-cash items. EBITDA is an adjusted non-GAAP financial measurement that is considered by management to be useful in measuring the profitability between companies within the industry by reflecting operating results of the Company excluding non-operating factors. There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures, including that such measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, due to potential differences among calculation methodologies. Thus, there can be no assurance that items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures will not occur in the future, or that there could be cash costs associated with items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. The Company compensates for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to GAAP financial measures and by providing the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider adjusted measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to enable our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the consummation of the proposed transaction with Finisar Corporation (“Finisar”) and the anticipated benefits thereof. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, including the failure to consummate the proposed transaction or to make any filing or take other action required to consummate such transaction in a timely matter or at all, are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of II-VI and Finisar to complete their proposed transaction on the anticipated terms and timing or at all, (ii) the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction, including obtaining required regulatory approvals, (iii) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction, which could be instituted against II-VI, Finisar or their respective directors, (iv) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction, (v) the triggering of any third party contracts containing consent and/or other similar provisions, (vi) any negative effects of the announcement of the transaction on the market price of Finisar’s common stock and/or negative effects of the announcement or commencement of the transaction on the market price of II-VI’s common stock, (vi) any negative effects of the commencement of the proposed transaction on the market price of II-VI’s common stock, (vii) uncertainty as to the long-term value of II-VI’s common stock, and thus the value of the II-VI shares to be issued in the proposed transaction, (viii) any unexpected impacts from unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on the future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the combined company’s operations after the consummation of the proposed transaction and on the other conditions to the completion of the merger, (ix) inherent risks, costs and uncertainties associated with integrating the businesses successfully and achieving all or any of the anticipated synergies related to the proposed transaction, (x) potential disruptions from the proposed transaction that may harm II-VI’s or Finisar’s respective businesses, including current plans and operations, (xi) the ability of II-VI and Finisar to retain and hire key personnel, (xii) adverse legal and regulatory developments or determinations or adverse changes in, or interpretations of, U.S. or foreign laws, rules or regulations, that could delay or prevent completion of the proposed transaction or cause the terms of the proposed transaction to be modified, (xiii) the ability of II-VI to obtain or consummate financing or refinancing related to the transaction upon acceptable terms or at all, (xiv) economic uncertainty due to monetary or trade policy, political or other issues in the United States or internationally, (xv) any unexpected fluctuations or weakness in the U.S. and global economies, (xvi) changes in U.S. corporate tax laws as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and any future legislation, (xvii) foreign currency effects on II-VI’s and Finisar’s respective businesses, (xviii) competitive developments including pricing pressures, the level of orders that are received and can be shipped in a quarter, changes or fluctuations in customer and end-user order patterns, and seasonality, (xix) changes in utilization of II-VI or Finisar’s manufacturing capacity and II-VI’s ability to effectively manage and expand its production levels, (xx) the timely release of new products and acceptance of such new products by the market, (xxi) the introduction of new products by competitors and other competitive responses, (xxii) II-VI’s ability to assimilate recently acquired businesses, and risks, costs and uncertainties associated with such acquisitions, (xxiii) II-VI’s ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of capital investments that it makes, (xxiv) the ability of II-VI to devise and execute strategies to respond to market conditions, (xxv) disruptions in II-VI’s business or the businesses of its customers or suppliers due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict, war, worldwide oil prices and supply, public health concerns or disruptions in the transportation system, (xxvi) the responses by the respective managements of II-VI and Finisar to any of the aforementioned factors, and (xxvii) the failure of any one or more of the assumptions stated above to prove to be correct. Additional risks are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in II-VI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 28, 2018 and in Finisar’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 28, 2019 filed with the SEC on June 14, 2019.

These risks, as well as other risks associated with the proposed transaction, are more fully discussed in the joint proxy statement/prospectus included in the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-229052) filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction (the “Form S-4”). While the list of factors discussed above is, and the list of factors presented in the Form S-4 are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward looking statements. Neither II-VI nor Finisar assumes any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)  
($000 except per share data)  
                               
    Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     June 30,  
    2019     2019     2018  
Revenues   $   362,728     $   342,496     $   321,075  
                               
Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income)                              
Cost of goods sold       224,076         215,212         192,465  
Internal research and development       36,202         36,026         32,896  
Selling, general and administrative       61,731         60,128         55,690  
Interest expense       5,606         5,647         5,049  
Other expense (income), net       384         (1,532 )       768  
Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense (Income)       327,999         315,481         286,868  
                               
Earnings Before Income Taxes       34,729         27,015         34,207  
                               
Income Taxes       6,701         2,377         7,040  
                               
Net Earnings   $   28,028     $   24,638     $   27,167  
                               
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $   0.43     $   0.38     $   0.42  
                               
Basic Earnings Per Share   $   0.44     $   0.39     $   0.44  
                               
Average Shares Outstanding  – Diluted       65,686         65,701         65,158  
Average Shares Outstanding  – Basic       63,719         63,612         62,521  

   
II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)  
($000 except per share data)  
                     
    Year Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2019     2018  
Revenues   $   1,362,496     $   1,158,794  
                     
Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income)                    
Cost of goods sold       841,147         696,591  
Internal research and development       139,163         116,875  
Selling, general and administrative       233,518         208,565  
Interest expense       22,417         18,352  
Other expense (income), net       (2,562 )       (3,783 )
Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense (Income)       1,233,683         1,036,600  
                     
Earnings Before Income Taxes       128,813         122,194  
                     
Income Taxes       21,296         34,192  
                     
Net Earnings   $   107,517     $   88,002  
                     
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $   1.63     $   1.35  
                     
Basic Earnings Per Share   $   1.69     $   1.41  
                     
Average Shares Outstanding  – Diluted       65,804         65,133  
Average Shares Outstanding  – Basic       63,584         62,499  

 
II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
($000)
                   
    June 30,     June 30,
    2019     2018
Assets                  
Current Assets                  
Cash and cash equivalents   $   204,872     $   247,038  
Accounts receivable       269,642         215,032  
Inventories       296,282         248,268  
Prepaid and refundable income taxes       11,778         7,845  
Prepaid and other current assets       30,337         43,654  
Total Current Assets       812,911         761,837  
Property, plant & equipment, net       582,790         524,890  
Goodwill       319,778         270,678  
Other intangible assets, net       139,324         125,069  
Investments       76,208         69,215  
Deferred income taxes       8,524         2,046  
Other assets       14,238         7,926  
Total Assets   $   1,953,773     $   1,761,661  
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity                  
Current Liabilities                  
Current portion of long-term debt   $   23,834     $   20,000  
Accounts payable       104,462         89,774  
Accruals and other current liabilities       142,267         126,693  
Total Current Liabilities       270,563         236,467  
Long-term debt       443,163         419,013  
Deferred income taxes       23,913         27,241  
Other liabilities       82,925         54,629  
Total Liabilities       820,564         737,350  
Total Shareholders’ Equity       1,133,209         1,024,311  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity   $   1,953,773     $   1,761,661  

 
II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
($000)
                   
    Year Ended
    June 30,
    2019     2018
Cash Flows from Operating Activities                  
Net cash provided by operating activities   $   178,475     $   161,014  
                   
Cash Flows from Investing Activities                  
Additions to property, plant & equipment       (137,122 )       (153,438 )
Purchases of businesses       (83,067 )       (80,503 )
Purchases of equity investments       (4,480 )       (52,056 )
Other investing activities       693         1,047  
Net cash used in investing activities       (223,976 )       (284,950 )
                   
Cash Flows from Financing Activities                  
Proceeds from borrowings       150,000         445,000  
Proceeds from exercises of stock options       8,698         10,469  
Payments on borrowings       (135,000 )       (292,000 )
Payments in satisfaction of employees’ minimum tax obligations       (7,092 )       (6,564 )
Debt issuance costs       (5,589 )       (10,061 )
Payments on earnout considerations       (4,524 )        
Purchases of treasury stock       (1,616 )       (49,875 )
Net cash provided by financing activities       4,877         96,969  
                   
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents       (1,542 )       2,117  
Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents       (42,166 )       (24,850 )
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period       247,038         271,888  
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period   $   204,872     $   247,038  

                                   
Table 8                                  
II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Reported Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings  
(Unaudited)  
                                   
    Three Months  Ended  
                                   
    June 30,       March 31,       June 30,  
    2019       2019       2018  
                                   
Reported Earnings   $   28.0       $   24.6       $   27.2  
                                   
Add back (deduct) one-time items:                                  
Share-based compensation expense in COGS       0.8           0.9           0.6  
Share-based compensation expense in SG&A       6.0           7.0           3.8  
Amortization expense       4.6           4.2           3.6  
Acquired businesses one-time expenses       0.2           0.2            
Transaction cost related to pending merger       4.6           3.9            
Impact of the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act”                           (1.3 )
                                   
Tax adjustment on one-time items       (0.4 )         (0.2 )         (0.2 )
                                   
Adjusted Net Earnings   $   43.8       $   40.6       $   33.7  
                                   
Per share data:                                  
Reported Earnings:                                  
Earnings – Diluted Earnings Per Share   $   0.43       $   0.38       $   0.42  
Earnings – Basic Earnings Per Share   $   0.44       $   0.39       $   0.44  
                                   
Per share, After-Tax Impact of Adjustments on:                                  
Adjustments – Diluted Earnings Per Share   $   0.24       $   0.24       $   0.10  
Adjustments – Basic Earnings Per Share   $   0.25       $   0.25       $   0.11  
                                   
Adjusted Earnings:                                  
Adjusted Earnings – Diluted Earnings Per Share   $   0.67       $   0.62       $   0.52  
Adjusted Earnings – Basic Earnings Per Share   $   0.69       $   0.64       $   0.55  

                       
Table 9                      
II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Reported Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings  
(Unaudited)  
                       
    Year Ended  
                       
    June 30,       June 30,  
    2019       2018  
                       
Reported Earnings   $   107.5       $   88.0  
                       
Add back (deduct) one-time items:                      
Share-based compensation expense in COGS       3.2           2.9  
Share-based compensation expense in SG&A       21.8           16.8  
Amortization expense       16.6           14.6  
Acquired businesses one-time expenses       3.8           2.0  
Transaction cost related to pending merger       15.6            
Impact of the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act”                 8.0  
                       
Tax adjustment on one-time items       (0.9 )         (0.3 )
                       
Adjusted Net Earnings   $   167.6       $   132.0  
                       
Per share data:                      
Reported Earnings:                      
Earnings – Diluted Earnings Per Share   $   1.63       $   1.35  
Earnings – Basic Earnings Per Share   $   1.69       $   1.41  
                       
Per share, After-Tax Impact of Adjustments on:                      
Adjustments – Diluted Earnings Per Share   $   0.91       $   0.68  
Adjustments – Basic Earnings Per Share   $   0.95       $   0.70  
                       
Adjusted Earnings:                      
Adjusted Earnings – Diluted Earnings Per Share   $   2.54       $   2.03  
Adjusted Earnings – Basic Earnings Per Share   $   2.64       $   2.11  

CONTACT:  

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.