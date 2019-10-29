Breaking News
II-VI Incorporated Schedules Webcast FY 2020 First-Quarter Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI) today announced that it will hold a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The call will be hosted by Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer and Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer.

The first-quarter results will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, and will be posted on the Company’s website at www.ii-vi.com/investor-relations.

Webcast URL:

Individuals wishing to participate in the webcast, to be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, can access the event at the Company’s website by visiting www.ii-vi.com or via https://tinyurl.com/IIVIQ1FY20Earnings.

To join the call and replay:

If you wish to participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 316-5288 for U.S. calls, and (734) 385-4977 for international calls. When you call, please enter ID #9989974, and provide your name and company affiliation.

The teleconference will be recorded, and a replay will be available to interested parties who are unable to attend the live call. This service will be available up to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 15, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 for U.S. calls and (404) 537-3406 for international calls and entering the ID #9989974. 

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide.

The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are based on certain assumptions and contingencies. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures.

The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it in this press release have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs, or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct. In addition to general industry and global economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: (i) the failure of any one or more of the assumptions stated above to prove to be correct; (ii) the risks relating to forward-looking statements and other “Risk Factors” discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019; (iii) the purchasing patterns of customers and end users; (iv) the timely release of new products, and acceptance of such new products by the market; (v) the introduction of new products by competitors and other competitive responses; (vi) the Company’s ability to assimilate recently acquired businesses, and risks, costs, and uncertainties associated with such acquisitions; and/or (vii) the Company’s ability to devise and execute strategies to respond to market conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Mary Jane Raymond
                   Chief Financial Officer
                   [email protected]
                   www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

