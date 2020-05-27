II-VI Incorporated to Participate in Piper Sandler Webcast on “The Rise of Silicon Carbide” on May 29

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that the Company will participate in the following upcoming panel discussion:

Piper Sandler & Co. – P.S. It’s Friday: The Rise of Silicon Carbide

Place: Virtual

Date: Friday, May 29, 2020

Time: 9:15 a.m. EDT

Participants

Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer

A real-time audio webcast of the panel discussion can be accessed via the Investors section of the II-VI website at https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events/ . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

