II-VI Incorporated to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, announced today that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

• Place: Lotte New York Palace Hotel – New York, NY • Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 • Time: 10:00 a.m. EST / 7:00 a.m. PST

Presenter

• Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the II-VI website at https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events/ . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About II-VI Incorporated

