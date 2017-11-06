Breaking News
IIJ Announces First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018

TOKYO, Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) (NASDAQ:IIJI) (TSE:3774) today announced its first six months consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 (“1H17” from April 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017).1

             
  Highlights of Financial Results for 1H17  
             
  Revenues   JPY83.0 billion   (up 12.0% YoY)  
  Operating Income   JPY2.3 billion   (up 18.9% YoY)  
  Net Income attributable to IIJ   JPY1.5 billion   (up 34.3% YoY)  
             
  Financial Targets for FY2017  
             
  Revenues   JPY176.0 billion   (up 11.5% YoY)  
  Operating Income   JPY6.5 billion   (up 26.6% YoY)  
  Net Income attributable to IIJ   JPY4.0 billion   (up 26.3% YoY)  
             

Overview of 1H17 Financial Results and Business Outlook

“Overall Japanese enterprises’ IT appetite has been favorable. Our recurring revenue, 84.9% of total 1H17 revenues, increased by 13.6% year over year as we continued to accumulate Internet connectivity, security, WAN, and Cloud. Operating income growth was achieved as planned with the increase in gross margin amounts along with revenue accumulation absorbing the increase in operating cost,” said Eijiro Katsu, COO and President of IIJ.

“As for enterprise network services, IIJ Omnibus services, cloud-like network services incorporating SDN/NFV2 technologies, were accumulated as we’ve seen demands to replace traditional enterprise WAN and to connect multiple Cloud services. Needs for Security services continue to be strong. With the enforcement of the Basic Law for Cyber Security and the implementation of the Social Security and Tax Number System, so-called “my number,” regulatory agencies such as the FSA3 and the METI4 have announced guidelines to be taken by Japanese enterprises against cyber threats. As an ISP with over twenty years of reliable network operation, we’re well positioned to collect Big Data of Internet traffic information and apply them in our Security services to further enhance them continuously.”

“Regarding Mobile, we continue to be profitable and carry business developments strategically. Our 1H17 enterprise Mobile revenue, excluding MVNE transactions, increased by 15.4% YoY. By leveraging our blue-chip customer base and soon-to-be-realized full-MVNO functions, we aim to maximize our mobile infrastructure utilization, which is currently largely dependent on consumer traffic pattern (traffic concentrated the most during commuting time and lunch time and vast vacant hours during the day).”

“The ways Japanese enterprises use IT have been evolving continuously as seen in the concepts like Cloud, Big Data, IoT to name a few. New concepts shall continue to emerge and we strive to to be the core platform provider to realize them. Strong demands for Security services, expanding market for Mobile, and attractive concept of IoT are all tailwild for our business growth as we already have elements to meet these demands,” said Koichi Suzuki, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of IIJ.

____________________________________
1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unaudited and consolidated.
2 SDN (Software Defined Networking) refers to technology in which the entire network is centrally controlled by software in order to dynamically configure the network while NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) refers to technology that virtualizes functions previously implemented using dedicated devices and, instead, implements them as software on standard high-volume servers.
3 FSA stands for the Financial Services Agency of Japan.
4 METI stands for the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

1H17 Financial Results Summary

 
Operating Results Summary
  1H16 1H17 YoY
Change
  JPY millions JPY millions %
Total revenues 74,123 82,988 12.0  
Network services 44,836 52,285 16.6  
Systems integration (SI) 25,768 26,999 4.8  
Equipment sales 1,467 1,660 13.2  
ATM operation business 2,052 2,044 (0.4 )
Total costs 62,275 69,962 12.3  
Network services 36,715 43,036 17.2  
Systems integration (SI) 22,993 24,221 5.3  
Equipment sales 1,343 1,505 12.1  
ATM operation business 1,224 1,200 (1.9 )
Total gross margin 11,848 13,026 9.9  
Network services 8,120 9,249 13.9  
Systems integration (SI) 2,775 2,778 0.1  
Equipment sales 124 155 25.3  
ATM operation business 829 844 1.8  
SG&A expenses and R&D 9,900 10,710 8.2  
Operating income 1,948 2,316 18.9  
Income before income tax expense 2,105 2,469 17.3  
Net income attributable to IIJ 1,108 1,488 34.3  
         

 

 
Segment Results Summary
  1H16 1H17
  JPY millions JPY millions
Total revenues 74,123   82,988  
Network services and SI business 72,257   81,121  
ATM operation business 2,052   2,044  
Elimination (186 ) (177 )
Operating income 1,948   2,316  
Network service and SI business 1,281   1,640  
ATM operation business 734   764  
Elimination (67 ) (88 )
         

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

1H17 Revenues and Income

Revenues

Total revenues were JPY82,988 million, up 12.0% YoY (JPY74,123 million for 1H16).

Network services revenue was JPY52,285 million, up 16.6% YoY (JPY44,836 million for 1H16).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY13,266 million, up 25.4% YoY from JPY10,577 million for 1H16, mainly due to an increase in Mobile-related services revenues along with an expansion of MVNE business clients’ transactions.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY12,352 million, up 19.6% YoY from JPY10,328 million for 1H16, mainly due to the revenue growth of “IIJmio Mobile Services,” consumer mobile services which offer inexpensive data communication and voice services with SIM cards.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY14,083 million, up 6.0% YoY compared to JPY13,289 million for 1H16.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY12,584 million, up 18.3% YoY from JPY10,642 million for 1H16, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

 
Network Services Revenues Breakdown
  1H16 1H17 YoY
Change
  JPY millions JPY millions %
Internet connectivity services (Enterprise) 10,577 13,266 25.4  
IP service*1 4,873 4,996 2.5  
IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F 1,518 1,510 (0.5 )
IIJ Mobile service (Enterprise) 4,072 6,649 63.3  
IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service 2,573 4,919 91.2  
Others 114 111 (3.1 )
Internet connectivity services (Consumer) 10,328 12,352 19.6  
IIJ 9,226 11,458 24.2  
IIJmio Mobile Service 8,035 10,087 25.5  
hi-ho 1,102 894 (18.9 )
WAN services 13,289 14,083 6.0  
Outsourcing services 10,642 12,584 18.3  
Total network services 44,836 52,285 16.6  
         

*1. IP service revenues include revenues from the data center connectivity service.

 
Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services*1
  as of
September 30, 2016		 as of
September 30, 2017		 YoY
Change
Internet connectivity services (Enterprise) 721,691 1,095,677 373,986  
IP service (1Gbps-) 410 459 49  
IP service (100Mbps-999Mbps) 559 619 60  
IP service (-99Mbps) 642 635 (7 )
IIJ Data center connectivity service 262 239 (23 )
IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F 72,102 71,365 (737 )
IIJ Mobile service (Enterprise) 646,650 1,021,327 374,677  
IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service 418,098 682,512 264,414  
Others 1,066 1,033 (33 )
Internet connectivity services (Consumer) 1,346,477 1,419,329 72,852  
IIJ 1,207,184 1,290,735 83,551  
IIJmio Mobile Service 874,852 972,284 97,432  
hi-ho 139,293 128,594 (10,699 )
Total contracted bandwidth*2 2,371.8Gbps 2,932.5Gbps 560.7Gbps  
       

*1. Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile service (Enterprise),” “IIJ” and “hi-ho” which show number of subscriptions.
*2. Regarding IP service, data center connectivity service and IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F of Internet connectivity services (Enterprise), total contracted bandwidths are calculated by multiplying number of contracts by contracted bandwidths respectively.

SI revenues were JPY26,999 million, up 4.8% YoY (JPY25,768 million for 1H16).

Systems construction revenue, a one-time revenue, was JPY8,808 million, up 2.6% YoY (JPY8,583 million for 1H16). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY18,191 million, up 5.9% YoY (JPY17,185 million for 1H16), mainly due to continued accumulation of the orders and an increase in private cloud services’ revenues.

Orders received for SI and equipment sales totaled JPY32,246 million, down 6.6% YoY (JPY34,516 million for 1H16); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY13,543 million, up 1.7% YoY (JPY13,321 million for 1H16) and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY18,703 million, down 11.8% YoY (JPY21,194 million for 1H16).

Order backlog for SI and equipment sales as of September 30, 2017 amounted to JPY45,088 million, up 10.2% YoY (JPY40,926 million as of September 30, 2016); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY10,254 million, up 9.7% YoY (JPY9,349 million as of September 30, 2016) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY34,834 million, up 10.3% YoY (JPY31,577 million as of September 30, 2016).

Equipment sales revenues were JPY1,660 million, up 13.2% YoY (JPY1,467 million for 1H16) mainly due to an increase in selling mobile devices.

ATM operation business revenues were JPY2,044 million, down 0.4% YoY (JPY2,052 million for 1H16). As of September 30, 2017, 1,093 ATMs have been placed.

Cost and expense

Total cost of revenues was JPY69,962 million, up 12.3% YoY (JPY62,275 million for 1H16).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY43,036 million, up 17.2% YoY (JPY36,715 million for 1H16). There were an increase in outsourcing-related costs with our mobile infrastructure enhancement along with our mobile-related revenue increase and an increase in network operation-related costs. Gross margin was JPY9,249 million, up 13.9% YoY (JPY8,120 million for 1H16) and gross margin ratio was 17.7% compared to 18.1% in 1H16.

Cost of SI revenues was JPY24,221 million, up 5.3% YoY (JPY22,993 million for 1H16). The increase was mainly due to increases in outsourcing-related and personnel-related costs. Gross margin was JPY2,778 million, up 0.1% YoY (JPY2,775 million for 1H16) and gross margin ratio was 10.3% compared to 10.8% in 1H16.

Cost of equipment sales revenues was JPY1,505 million, up 12.1% YoY (JPY1,343 million for 1H16). Gross margin was JPY155 million (JPY124 million for 1H16) and gross margin ratio was 9.3% compared to 8.4% in 1H16.

Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY1,200 million, down 1.9% YoY (JPY1,224 million for 1H16). Gross margin was JPY844 million (JPY829 million for 1H16) and gross margin ratio was 41.3% compared to 40.4% in 1H16.

SG&A and R&D expenses

SG&A and R&D expenses in total were JPY10,710 million, up 8.2% YoY (JPY9,900 million for 1H16).

Sales and marketing expenses were JPY6,327 million, up 12.3% YoY (JPY5,636 million for 1H16) mainly due to increases in sales commission expenses, advertising expenses, and personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses were JPY4,132 million, up 2.8% YoY (JPY4,020 million for 1H16) mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expenses were JPY251 million, up 2.7% YoY (JPY244 million for 1H16).

Operating income

Operating income was JPY2,316 million, up 18.9% YoY (JPY1,948 million for 1H16).

Other income (expenses)

Other income (expenses) was an income of JPY153 million (an income of JPY157 million for 1H16), mainly because of dividend income of JPY197 million (JPY91 million for 1H16), distribution from fund investment of JPY122 million (included in other-net of JPY106 million, JPY120 million for 1H16), and interest expense of JPY184 million (JPY142 million for 1H16).

Income before income tax expenses

Income before income tax expenses was JPY2,469 million, up 17.3% YoY (JPY2,105 million for 1H16).

Net income

Income tax expense was JPY970 million (JPY954 million for 1H16).

Equity in net income of equity method investees was JPY78 million (JPY42 million for 1H16) mainly due to net income of Internet Multifeed Co.

As a result of the above, net income was JPY1,577 million, up 32.1% YoY (JPY1,193 million for 1H16).

Net income attributable to IIJ

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY89 million (JPY85 million for 1H16) mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Net income attributable to IIJ was JPY1,488 million, up 34.3% YoY (JPY1,108 million for 1H16).

1H17 Balance Sheets

Balance sheets

As of September 30, 2017, the balance of total assets was JPY140,488 million, increased by JPY4,059 million from the balance as of March 31, 2017 of JPY137,395 million. 

As of September 30, 2017, the balance of current assets was JPY62,219 million, decreased by JPY1,503 million from the balance as of March 31, 2017 of JPY63,722 million. The major breakdown of current assets was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents by JPY2,088 million to JPY19,871 million, a decrease in accounts receivable by JPY1,151 million to JPY26,233 million and an increase in inventories by JPY1,364 million to JPY4,162 million. As of September 30, 2017, the balance of noncurrent assets was JPY78,269 million, increased by JPY4,596 million from the balance as of March 31, 2017 of JPY73,673 million. The major breakdown of noncurrent assets was an increase in property and equipment by JPY2,418 million to JPY42,193 million and an increase in other investments by JPY1,764 million to JPY9,689 million mainly due to an increase in the fair value of available-for-sale securities. Other investments as of September 30, 2017, consisted of JPY7,498 million in available-for-sale securities, JPY1,124 million in nonmarketable equity securities and JPY1,067 million in investments in funds, including some through a trust. As of September 30, 2017, the balance of non-amortized intangible assets was JPY6,220 million and the major breakdown of non-amortized intangible assets was JPY6,170 million in goodwill. The balance of amortized intangible assets, which was customer relationships, was JPY2,853 million, decreased by JPY183 million from the balance as of March 31, 2017 of JPY3,036 million. 

As of September 30, 2017, the balance of current liabilities was JPY40,831 million, increased by JPY848 million from the balance as of March 31, 2017 of JPY39,983 million. The major breakdown of current liabilities was an increase in capital lease obligations-current portion by JPY584 million to JPY5,403 million and a decrease in accounts payable (trade and other) by JPY170 million to JPY16,792 million. As of September 30, 2017, the balance of noncurrent liabilities was JPY30,255 million, increased by JPY223 million from the balance as of March 31, 2017 of JPY30,032 million. The major breakdown of noncurrent liabilities was an increase in capital lease obligations-noncurrent by JPY1,043 million to JPY11,427 million. 

As of September 30, 2017, the balance of total IIJ shareholders’ equity was JPY68,777 million, increased by JPY2,035 million and IIJ shareholders’ equity ratio (total IIJ shareholders’ equity divided by total assets) as of September 30, 2017 was 49.0%.

1H17 Cash Flows

Cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2017 were JPY19,871 million (JPY19,668 million as of September 30, 2016).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1H17 was JPY6,102 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY4,073 million for 1H16.) There were net income of JPY1,577 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY6,022 million and net cash out flow of JPY1,512 million (JPY2,747 million for 1H16) from changes in operating assets and liabilities. As for changes in operating assets and liabilities, there were a decrease in accounts receivable mainly due to receipts of accounts receivable, an increase in inventories, and an increase in prepaid expenses mainly due to payments in relation to upfront payment for maintenance cost for service facilities and software licenses.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1H17 was JPY4,499 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY3,896 million for 1H16), mainly due to payments for purchase of property and equipment of JPY6,423 million (JPY5,358 million for 1H16) and proceeds from sales of property and equipment, which include sales and leaseback transactions, of JPY2,384 million (JPY1,209 million for 1H16).

Net cash used in financing activities for 1H17 was JPY3,673 million (net cash provided by financing activities of JPY155 million for 1H16), mainly due to principal payments under capital leases of JPY2,764 million (JPY2,314 million for 1H16) and FY2016 year-end dividends payments of JPY608 million (JPY505 million for 1H16).

FY2017 Financial Targets

Due to seasonal factors, our financial results tend to be strong in the second half and strongest in fourth quarter every fiscal year. 1H17 financial results resulted almost as our disclosed target. Our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 (FY2017) announced on May 15, 2017 remain unchanged.

1H17 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to IIJ in our consolidated statements of income that are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

 
Adjusted EBITDA
  1H16 1H17
  JPY millions JPY millions
Adjusted EBITDA 7,232   8,338  
Depreciation and Amortization (5,284 ) (6,022 )
Operating Income 1,948   2,316  
Other Income 157   153  
Income Tax Expense 954   970  
Equity in Net Income of Equity Method Investees 42   78  
Net income 1,193   1,577  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (85 ) (89 )
Net Income attributable to IIJ 1,108   1,488  
         

 

 
CAPEX
  1H16 1H17
  JPY millions JPY millions
CAPEX, including capital leases 8,372 9,346
Acquisition of Assets by Entering into Capital Leases 3,792 4,407
Purchase of Property and Equipment 4,580 4,939
     

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on November 7, 2017.

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan’s leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ’s services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the U.S. NASDAQ Stock Market in 1999 and on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For inquiries, contact:

IIJ Investor Relations
Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: [email protected] URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding FY2017 revenues and operating and net profitability, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: IIJ’s ability to maintain and increase revenues from higher-margin services such as systems integration and outsourcing services; the possibility that revenues from connectivity services may decline substantially as a result of competition and other factors; the ability to compete in a rapidly evolving and competitive marketplace; the impact on IIJ’s profits of fluctuations in costs such as backbone costs and subcontractor costs; the impact on IIJ’s profits of fluctuations in the price of available-for-sale securities; the impact of technological changes in its industry; IIJ’s ability to raise additional capital to cover its indebtedness; the possibility that NTT, IIJ’s largest shareholder, may decide to exercise substantial influence over IIJ; and other risks referred to from time to time in IIJ’s filings on Form 20-F of its annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.  
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)  
(As of March 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017)  
             
    As of March 31, 2017   As of September 30, 2017    
    Thousands of
JPY		   Thousands of
JPY		    
  ASSETS          
  CURRENT ASSETS:          
  Cash and cash equivalents 21,958,591     19,871,031      
  Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of JPY 107,684 thousand and JPY 118,818 thousand at March 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively 27,383,692     26,232,982      
  Inventories 2,798,054     4,161,605      
  Prepaid expenses—current 7,610,925     8,754,465      
  Deferred tax assets—current 1,298,469          
  Other current assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of JPY 15,192 thousand at March 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively 2,672,008     3,198,549      
  Total current assets 63,721,739     62,218,632      
  INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 3,150,175     3,348,297      
  OTHER INVESTMENTS 7,924,914     9,688,715      
  PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of JPY 50,566,983 thousand and JPY 53,371,055 thousand at March 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively 39,775,444     42,193,028      
  GOODWILL 6,169,609     6,169,609      
  OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 3,087,017     2,903,851      
  GUARANTEE DEPOSITS 3,060,365     3,344,109      
  DEFERRED TAX ASSETS—Noncurrent 80,566     278,249      
  NET INVESTMENT IN SALES-TYPE LEASES—Noncurrent 2,047,682     1,659,092      
  Prepaid expenses—Noncurrent 6,607,437     7,165,675      
  OTHER ASSETS, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of JPY 61,877 thousand and JPY 59,498 thousand at March 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively 1,770,201     1,518,816      
  TOTAL 137,395,149     140,488,073      
             
             
    As of March 31, 2017   As of September 30, 2017    
    Thousands of
JPY		   Thousands of
JPY		    
  LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
  CURRENT LIABILITIES:          
  Short-term borrowings 9,250,000     9,250,000      
  Capital lease obligations—current portion 4,818,723     5,402,826      
  Accounts payable—trade 14,653,065     14,899,050      
  Accounts payable—other 2,308,790     1,892,484      
  Income taxes payable 1,075,745     1,013,528      
  Accrued expenses 2,755,581     2,981,193      
  Deferred income—current 3,750,542     4,173,380      
  Other current liabilities 1,370,661     1,218,373      
  Total current liabilities 39,983,107     40,830,834      
  LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 8,500,000     8,500,000      
  CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS—Noncurrent 10,384,643     11,427,196      
  ACCRUED RETIREMENT AND PENSION COSTS—Noncurrent 3,532,965     3,656,900      
  DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES—Noncurrent 963,845     377,108      
  DEFERRED INCOME—Noncurrent 3,656,612     3,426,385      
  OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 2,993,777     2,866,928      
  Total Liabilities 70,014,949     71,085,351      
  COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES          
             
  SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:          
  Common-stock—authorized, 75,520,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 46,711,400 and 46,713,800 shares at March 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively 25,509,499     25,511,804      
  Additional paid-in capital 36,117,511     36,147,204      
  Retained earnings 4,511,945     5,391,597      
  Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,499,700     3,622,761      
  Treasury stock—1,650,909 shares held by the company at March 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively (1,896,784 )   (1,896,784 )    
  Total Internet Initiative Japan Inc. shareholders’ equity 66,741,871     68,776,582      
  NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 638,329     626,140      
  Total equity 67,380,200     69,402,722      
  TOTAL 137,395,149     140,488,073      
             
             

 

   
Internet Initiative Japan Inc.  
Consolidated Statements of Income and
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)		  
(For the six months ended September 30, 2016 and September 30, 2017)  
             
             
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended    
    September 30, 2016   September 30, 2017    
    Thousands of
JPY		   Thousands of
JPY		    
  REVENUES:          
  Network services:          
  Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 10,576,874     13,265,963      
  Internet connectivity services (consumer) 10,328,320     12,351,654      
  WAN services 13,288,712     14,083,378      
  Outsourcing services 10,641,860     12,584,446      
  Total 44,835,766     52,285,441      
  Systems integration:          
  Systems construction 8,583,419     8,807,948      
  Systems operation and maintenance 17,184,907     18,191,065      
  Total 25,768,326     26,999,013      
  Equipment sales 1,466,658     1,659,919      
  ATM operation business 2,052,520     2,043,912      
  Total revenues 74,123,270     82,988,285      
  COSTS AND EXPENSES:          
  Cost of network services 36,715,290     43,036,356      
  Cost of systems integration 22,992,923     24,221,215      
  Cost of equipment sales 1,343,117     1,505,161      
  Cost of ATM operation business 1,223,494     1,199,748      
  Total costs 62,274,824     69,962,480      
  Sales and marketing 5,635,948     6,327,165      
  General and administrative 4,020,356     4,131,984      
  Research and development 244,440     251,127      
  Total costs and expenses 72,175,568     80,672,756      
  OPERATING INCOME 1,947,702     2,315,529      
  OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):          
  Dividend income 91,407     197,063      
  Interest income 18,518     15,776      
  Interest expense (142,345 )   (184,365 )    
  Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (105,916 )   18,708      
  Net gain on sales of other investments 213,938          
  Impairment of other investments (30,554 )        
  Other —net 112,605     106,088      
  Other income —net 157,653     153,270      
  INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE AND EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 2,105,355     2,468,799      
  INCOME TAX EXPENSE 953,678     969,527      
  EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 41,646     77,339      
  NET INCOME 1,193,323     1,576,611      
  LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (85,389 )   (88,642 )    
  NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 1,107,934     1,487,969      
             
             
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended    
    September 30, 2016   September 30, 2017    
  NET INCOME PER SHARE          
  BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares) 45,952,691     45,062,865      
  DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares) 46,065,072     45,207,332      
  BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs) 91,905,382     90,125,730      
  DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER  OF   ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs) 92,130,144     90,414,664      
  BASIC NET INCOME PER SHARE  (JPY) 24.11     33.02      
  DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE  (JPY) 24.05     32.91      
  BASIC NET INCOME PER ADS  EQUIVALENT  (JPY) 12.06     16.51      
  DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS  EQUIVALENT  (JPY) 12.03     16.46      
             
     
  Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)        
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended    
    September 30, 2016   September 30, 2017    
    Thousands of
JPY		   Thousands of
JPY		    
  NET INCOME 1,193,323     1,576,611      
  OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), NET OF TAX:          
  Foreign currency translation adjustments (410,090 )   (55,208 )    
  Unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities 450,761     1,176,581      
  Defined benefit pension plans 7,252     1,688      
  TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1,241,246     2,699,672      
  LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (85,389 )   (88,642 )    
  COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 1,155,857     2,611,030      
             
             

             
Internet Initiative Japan Inc.  
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)  
(For the six months ended September 30, 2016 and September 30, 2017)  
             
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended    
    September 30, 2016   September 30, 2017    
    Thousands of
JPY		   Thousands of
JPY		    
  OPERATING ACTIVITIES:          
  Net income 1,193,323     1,576,611      
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
  Depreciation and amortization 5,283,504     6,021,880      
  Provision for retirement and pension costs, less payments 122,446     126,779      
  Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts 5,133     45,236      
  Gain on sales of property and equipment (7,704 )   (14,504 )    
  Loss on disposal of property and equipment 35,656     37,154      
  Net gain on sales of other investments (213,938 )        
  Impairment of other investments 30,554          
  Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 83,098     (8,458 )    
  Equity in net loss (income) of equity method investees, less dividends received 9,436     (26,148 )    
  Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 283,182     (135,948 )    
  Others (5,180 )   (8,029 )    
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
  Decrease in accounts receivable 495,836     1,101,059      
  Decrease in net investment in sales-type lease — noncurrent 299,172     388,590      
  Increase in inventories (712,514 )   (1,363,001 )    
  Increase in prepaid expenses (1,407,533 )   (1,147,128 )    
  Increase in other current and noncurrent assets (1,684,572 )   (1,064,686 )    
  Increase in accounts payable 518,161     212,392      
  Decrease in income taxes payable (592,886 )   (62,145 )    
  Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses (46,417 )   224,914      
  Increase in deferred income—current 48,007     425,608      
  Increase (decrease) in deferred income—noncurrent 123,300     (211,511 )    
  Increase (decrease) in other current and noncurrent liabilities 212,789     (16,384 )    
  Net cash provided by operating activities 4,072,853     6,102,281      
  INVESTING ACTIVITIES:          
  Purchase of property and equipment (5,358,105 )   (6,423,288 )    
  Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 1,209,468     2,383,761      
  Purchase of other investments (287,058 )   (57,489 )    
  Investment in an equity method investee     (174,808 )    
  Proceeds from sales of other investments 304,542     33,456      
  Payments of guarantee deposits (14,403 )   (294,033 )    
  Refund of guarantee deposits 77,476     15,276      
  Payments for refundable insurance policies (28,181 )   (28,181 )    
  Proceeds from subsidies 200,000     48,976      
  Other     (3,000 )    
  Net cash used in investing activities (3,896,261 )   (4,499,330 )    
             
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended    
    September 30, 2016   September 30, 2017    
    Thousands of
JPY		   Thousands of
JPY		    
  FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
  Proceeds from short-term borrowings with initial maturities over three months and long-term borrowings 3,000,000     2,500,000      
  Net decrease in short-term borrowings with initial maturities less than three months     (2,500,000 )    
  Principal payments under capital leases (2,313,763 )   (2,764,221 )    
  Repayments of long-term accounts payable     (203,272 )    
  Dividends paid (505,480 )   (608,317 )    
  Other (26,000 )   (97,660 )    
  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 154,757     (3,673,470 )    
             
  EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (232,622 )   (17,041 )    
             
  NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 98,727     (2,087,560 )    
  CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 19,569,095     21,958,591      
  CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD 19,667,822     19,871,031      
             
  ADDITIONAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:          
  Interest paid 142,045     180,466      
  Income taxes paid 1,333,495     1,115,207      
             
  NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
  Acquisition of assets by entering into capital leases 3,792,166     4,407,216      
  Facilities purchase liabilities 1,254,427     1,892,484      
             
             

       
  Going Concern Assumption (Unaudited)    
      Nothing to be reported.    
                 
  Material Changes In Shareholders’ Equity  (Unaudited)  
      Nothing to be reported.
                 
  Segment Information (Unaudited)    
      Business Segments:    
        Revenues:    
          Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
              September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017
              Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY
        Network service and systems integration business 72,257,102   81,120,647  
          Customers 72,070,750   80,944,373  
          Intersegment 186,352   176,274  
        ATM operation business 2,052,520   2,043,912  
          Customers   2,052,520   2,043,912  
          Intersegment    
        Elimination (186,352 ) (176,274 )
        Consolidated total 74,123,270   82,988,285  
        Segment profit or loss:    
          Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
              September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017
              Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY
        Network service and systems integration business 1,280,776   1,640,053  
        ATM operation business 734,373   763,799  
        Elimination (67,447 ) (88,323 )
        Consolidated operating income 1,947,702   2,315,529  
                 
        Geographic information is not presented due to immateriality of revenue attributable to international operations.
                 
  Subsequent Events (Unaudited)    
      Nothing to be reported.    
                 

Second Quarter FY2017 Consolidated Financial Results (3 months)

The following tables are highlight data of 2nd Quarter FY2017 (3 months) consolidated financial results (unaudited, for the three months ended September 30, 2017).

 
Operating Results Summary
  2Q16 2Q17 YoY %
Change
  JPY millions JPY millions  
Total Revenues: 37,944 42,024 10.8  
Network Services 22,761 26,600 16.9  
Systems Integration (SI) 13,402 13,399 (0.0 )
Equipment Sales 737 984 33.5  
ATM Operation Business 1,044 1,041 (0.3 )
Cost of Revenues: 31,878 35,528 11.5  
Network Services 18,685 21,970 17.6  
Systems Integration (SI) 11,900 12,058 1.3  
Equipment Sales 678 901 32.9  
ATM Operation Business 615 599 (2.6 )
SG&A Expenses and R&D 4,955 5,305 7.1  
Operating Income 1,111 1,191 7.2  
Income before Income Tax Expense 1,111 1,306 17.5  
Net Income attributable to IIJ 579 782 35.1  
         

 

 
Network Service Revenue Breakdown
  2Q16 2Q17 YoY %
Change
  JPY millions JPY millions  
Internet Connectivity Service (Enterprise) 5,529 6,742 21.9  
IP Service*1 2,472 2,506 1.4  
IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F 757 757 (0.1 )
IIJ Mobile Service 2,243 3,424 52.6  
IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service 1,450 2,560 76.5  
Others 57 55 (3.4 )
Internet Connectivity Service (Consumer) 5,332 6,197 16.2  
IIJ 4,796 5,761 20.1  
IIJmio High Speed Mobile Service 4,171 5,074 21.6  
hi-ho 536 436 (18.6 )
WAN Services 6,559 7,113 8.5  
Outsourcing Services 5,341 6,548 22.6  
Network Services Revenues 22,761 26,600 16.9  
         

*1 IP service revenues include revenues from the data center connectivity service.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (2nd Quarter FY2017 (3 months))

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income in our consolidated statements of income that are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

 
Adjusted EBITDA
  2Q16 2Q17
  JPY millions JPY millions
Adjusted EBITDA 3,782   4,234  
Depreciation and Amortization (2,671 ) (3,043 )
Operating Income 1,111   1,191  
Other Income (Expense) (0 ) 115  
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 514   518  
Equity in Net Income of Equity Method Investees 25   41  
Net income 622   829  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (43 ) (47 )
Net Income attributable to IIJ 579   782  
         

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of capital expenditures to the purchase of property and equipment in our consolidated statements of cash flows that are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

 
CAPEX
  2Q16 2Q17
  JPY millions JPY millions
CAPEX, including capital leases 3,684 4,006
Acquisition of Assets by Entering into Capital Leases 1,901 2,139
Purchase of Property and Equipment 1,783 1,867
     

           
Internet Initiative Japan Inc.  
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)		  
(Three Months ended September 30, 2016 and September 30, 2017)  
           
    Three Months Ended Three Months Ended    
    September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017    
    Thousands of
JPY		 Thousands of
JPY		    
  REVENUES:        
  Network services:        
  Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 5,529,049   6,742,117      
  Internet connectivity services (consumer) 5,332,251   6,196,941      
  WAN services 6,559,111   7,113,474      
  Outsourcing services 5,340,204   6,547,225      
  Total 22,760,615   26,599,757      
  Systems integration:        
  Systems construction 4,905,052   4,367,954      
  Systems operation and maintenance 8,496,968   9,031,752      
  Total 13,402,020   13,399,706      
  Equipment sales 736,959   983,997      
  ATM operation business 1,044,425   1,040,920      
  Total revenues 37,944,019   42,024,380      
  COST AND EXPENSES:        
  Cost of network services 18,685,058   21,970,060      
  Cost of systems integration 11,899,354   12,058,378      
  Cost of equipment sales 678,132   901,185      
  Cost of ATM operation business 615,167   599,106      
  Total costs 31,877,711   35,528,729      
  Sales and marketing 2,869,451   3,178,455      
  General and administrative 1,964,677   2,002,202      
  Research and development 120,797   123,856      
  Total costs and expenses 36,832,636   40,833,242      
  OPERATING INCOME 1,111,383   1,191,138      
  OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):        
  Dividend income 28,028   124,791      
  Interest income 9,395   7,798      
  Interest expense (73,188 ) (95,433 )    
  Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (15,416 ) 13,621      
  Impairment of other investments (12,725 )      
  Other—net 63,808   64,277      
  Other income —net (98 ) 115,054      
  INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE AND EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 1,111,285   1,306,192      
  INCOME TAX EXPENSE 513,589   518,886      
  EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 24,911   41,480      
  NET INCOME 622,607   828,786      
  LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (43,932 ) (46,861 )    
  NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 578,675   781,925      
           
    Three Months Ended Three Months Ended    
    September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017    
  NET INCOME PER SHARE      
  BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares) 45,952,691   45,062,891      
  DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares) 46,070,091   45,212,382      
  BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs) 91,905,382   90,125,782      
  DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs) 92,140,182   90,424,764      
  BASIC NET INCOME PER SHARE  (JPY) 12.59   17.35      
  DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE  (JPY) 12.56   17.29      
  BASIC NET INCOME PER ADS EQUIVALENT (JPY) 6.30   8.68      
  DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS EQUIVALENT (JPY) 6.28   8.65      
           
           
  Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)      
    Three Months Ended Three Months Ended    
    September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017    
    Thousands of
JPY		 Thousands of
JPY		    
  NET INCOME 622,607   828,786      
  OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), NET OF TAX:        
  Foreign currency translation adjustments (187,641 ) 20,501      
  Unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities 329,515   567,208      
  Defined benefit pension plans 7,252   810      
  TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 771,733   1,417,305      
  LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (43,932 ) (46,861 )    
  COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 727,801   1,370,444      
               

             
Internet Initiative Japan Inc.  
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)  
(Three Months ended September 30, 2016 and September 30, 2017)  
             
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended    
    September 30, 2016   September 30, 2017    
    Thousands of
JPY		   Thousands of
JPY		    
  OPERATING ACTIVITIES:          
  Net income 622,607     828,786      
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
  Depreciation and amortization 2,671,265     3,042,538      
  Provision for retirement and pension costs, less payments 61,274     64,476      
  Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts 3,710     21,575      
  Gain on sales of property and equipment (2,279 )   (635 )    
  Loss on disposal of property and equipment 25,702     15,515      
  Impairment of other investments 12,725          
  Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 10,096     (5,869 )    
  Equity in net income of equity method investees, less dividends received (24,911 )   (41,480 )    
  Deferred income tax benefit (17,752 )   (244,864 )    
  Other 3,840     7,080      
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
  Increase in accounts receivable (1,178,146 )   (2,187,027 )    
  Decrease in net investment in sales-type lease — noncurrent 115,363     186,802      
  Increase in inventories (705,927 )   (1,042,227 )    
  Decrease in prepaid expenses 768,427     966,103      
  Increase in other current and noncurrent assets (91,356 )   (617,509 )    
  Increase in accounts payable 2,597,815     1,931,313      
  Increase in income taxes payable 243,137     695,340      
  Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses (14,077 )   264,588      
  Decrease in deferred income—current (241,201 )   (289,109 )    
  Increase (decrease) in deferred income—noncurrent 18,789     (35,655 )    
  Decrease in other current and noncurrent liabilities (688,799 )   (694,845 )    
  Net cash provided by operating activities 4,190,302     2,864,896      
  INVESTING ACTIVITIES:          
  Purchase of property and equipment (2,273,574 )   (2,583,973 )    
  Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 805,078     1,107,995      
  Purchase of other investments (249,262 )   (29,833 )    
  Investment in an equity method investee     (131,808 )    
  Proceeds from sales of other investments 928     257      
  Payments of guarantee deposits (12,379 )   (281,474 )    
  Refund of guarantee deposits 35,089     5,199      
  Payments for refundable insurance policies (14,090 )   (14,090 )    
  Net cash used in investing activities (1,708,210 )   (1,927,727 )    
             
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended    
    September 30, 2016   September 30, 2017    
    Thousands of
JPY		   Thousands of
JPY		    
  FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
  Principal payments under capital leases (1,188,853 )   (1,429,267 )    
  Repayments of long-term accounts payable     (95,137 )    
  Other     (50,863 )    
  Net cash used in financing activities (1,188,853 )   (1,575,267 )    
             
  EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (129,908 )   904      
             
  NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,163,331     (637,194 )    
  CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 18,504,491     20,508,225      
  CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD 19,667,822     19,871,031      
             

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the six months ended September 30, 2017 (“1H17”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2017
[Under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”)]

November 7, 2017

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section
Stock code number: 3774
URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/
Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
Contact: Akihisa Watai, Managing Director and CFO
TEL: (03) 5205-6500
Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: November 14, 2017
Scheduled date for dividend payment: December 8, 2017
Supplemental material on annual results: Yes
Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

         
(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2017
(April 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations   (% shown is YoY change)
  Total revenues Operating income Income before
income tax expense		 Net income
attributable to IIJ
  JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions %
Six months ended
September 30, 2017		 82,988 12.0 2,316 18.9   2,469 17.3   1,488 34.3  
                       
Six months ended
September 30, 2016		 74,123 13.5 1,948 (24.0 ) 2,105 (20.5 ) 1,108 (33.0 )
                       

(Note1)   Total comprehensive income attributable to IIJ
    For the six months ended September 30, 2017: JPY2,611 million (up 125.9% YoY)
    For the six months ended September 30, 2016: JPY1,156 million (down 22.6% YoY)
(Note2)   Income before income tax expense represents income from operations before income tax expense and equity in net income in equity method investees, respectively, in IIJ’s consolidated financial statements.

 

     
  Basic net income
attributable to IIJ
per share		 Diluted net income
attributable to IIJ per
share
  JPY JPY
Six months ended
September 30, 2017		 33.02 32.91
     
Six months ended
September 30, 2016		 24.11 24.05
     

 

         
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
  Total assets Total equity Total IIJ shareholders’
equity		 Total IIJ shareholders’
equity to total assets
  JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions %
As of September 30, 2017 140,488 69,403 68,777 49.0
         
As of March 31, 2017 137,395 67,380 66,742 48.6
         

   
2. Dividends  
  Dividend per Shares
  1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total
  JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2017		 13.50 13.50 27.00
           
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2018		 13.50      
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2018
 (forecast)		     13.50 27.00
           

(Note) Change from the latest released dividend forecasts: No.

           
3. Target of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018
(April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018)   (% shown is YoY change)
  Total
Revenues		 Operating
Income		 Income before
Income Tax
Expense (Benefit)		 Net Income
attributable to IIJ		 Basic Net Income
attributable to IIJ per
Share
  JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2018		 176,000 11.5 6,500 26.6 6,500 19.8 4,000 26.3 88.77
                   

(Note1) Changes from the latest forecasts released: No

     
* Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries for the six months ended September 30, 2017
  (Changes in significant subsidiaries for the six months ended September 30, 2017 which resulted in changes in scope of consolidation): None
     
(2) Changes in significant accounting and reporting policies for the consolidated financial statements
  1) Changes due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    In November 2015, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) issued Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2015-17 “Balance Sheet Classification of Deferred Taxes.” This ASU requires that deferred tax assets and liabilities be classified as noncurrent on the consolidated balance sheet. IIJ adopted this ASU from the first quarter beginning April 1, 2017, on a prospective basis, and did not retrospectively adjust the consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2017. As of March 31, 2017, the balance of current deferred tax assets and liabilities amounted to JPY1,298,469 thousand and JPY108,994 thousand, respectively.
  2) Others: No
     
(3) Number of shares outstanding (shares of common stock)
  1) The number of shares outstanding (inclusive of treasury stock):
    As of September 30, 2017: 46,713,800 shares
    As of March 31, 2017: 46,711,400 shares
  2) The number of treasury stock:
    As of September 30, 2017: 1,650,909 shares
    As of March 31, 2017: 1,650,909 shares
  3) The weighted average number of shares outstanding:
    For the six months ended September 30, 2017: 45,062,865 shares
    For the six months ended September 30, 2016: 45,952,691 shares
     
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

