IIJ Announces First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018

TOKYO, Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) (NASDAQ:IIJI) (TSE:3774) today announced its first six months consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 (“1H17” from April 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017).1

Highlights of Financial Results for 1H17 Revenues JPY83.0 billion (up 12.0% YoY) Operating Income JPY2.3 billion (up 18.9% YoY) Net Income attributable to IIJ JPY1.5 billion (up 34.3% YoY) Financial Targets for FY2017 Revenues JPY176.0 billion (up 11.5% YoY) Operating Income JPY6.5 billion (up 26.6% YoY) Net Income attributable to IIJ JPY4.0 billion (up 26.3% YoY)

Overview of 1H17 Financial Results and Business Outlook

“Overall Japanese enterprises’ IT appetite has been favorable. Our recurring revenue, 84.9% of total 1H17 revenues, increased by 13.6% year over year as we continued to accumulate Internet connectivity, security, WAN, and Cloud. Operating income growth was achieved as planned with the increase in gross margin amounts along with revenue accumulation absorbing the increase in operating cost,” said Eijiro Katsu, COO and President of IIJ.

“As for enterprise network services, IIJ Omnibus services, cloud-like network services incorporating SDN/NFV2 technologies, were accumulated as we’ve seen demands to replace traditional enterprise WAN and to connect multiple Cloud services. Needs for Security services continue to be strong. With the enforcement of the Basic Law for Cyber Security and the implementation of the Social Security and Tax Number System, so-called “my number,” regulatory agencies such as the FSA3 and the METI4 have announced guidelines to be taken by Japanese enterprises against cyber threats. As an ISP with over twenty years of reliable network operation, we’re well positioned to collect Big Data of Internet traffic information and apply them in our Security services to further enhance them continuously.”

“Regarding Mobile, we continue to be profitable and carry business developments strategically. Our 1H17 enterprise Mobile revenue, excluding MVNE transactions, increased by 15.4% YoY. By leveraging our blue-chip customer base and soon-to-be-realized full-MVNO functions, we aim to maximize our mobile infrastructure utilization, which is currently largely dependent on consumer traffic pattern (traffic concentrated the most during commuting time and lunch time and vast vacant hours during the day).”

“The ways Japanese enterprises use IT have been evolving continuously as seen in the concepts like Cloud, Big Data, IoT to name a few. New concepts shall continue to emerge and we strive to to be the core platform provider to realize them. Strong demands for Security services, expanding market for Mobile, and attractive concept of IoT are all tailwild for our business growth as we already have elements to meet these demands,” said Koichi Suzuki, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of IIJ.

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unaudited and consolidated.

2 SDN (Software Defined Networking) refers to technology in which the entire network is centrally controlled by software in order to dynamically configure the network while NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) refers to technology that virtualizes functions previously implemented using dedicated devices and, instead, implements them as software on standard high-volume servers.

3 FSA stands for the Financial Services Agency of Japan.

4 METI stands for the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

1H17 Financial Results Summary

Operating Results Summary 1H16 1H17 YoY

Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total revenues 74,123 82,988 12.0 Network services 44,836 52,285 16.6 Systems integration (SI) 25,768 26,999 4.8 Equipment sales 1,467 1,660 13.2 ATM operation business 2,052 2,044 (0.4 ) Total costs 62,275 69,962 12.3 Network services 36,715 43,036 17.2 Systems integration (SI) 22,993 24,221 5.3 Equipment sales 1,343 1,505 12.1 ATM operation business 1,224 1,200 (1.9 ) Total gross margin 11,848 13,026 9.9 Network services 8,120 9,249 13.9 Systems integration (SI) 2,775 2,778 0.1 Equipment sales 124 155 25.3 ATM operation business 829 844 1.8 SG&A expenses and R&D 9,900 10,710 8.2 Operating income 1,948 2,316 18.9 Income before income tax expense 2,105 2,469 17.3 Net income attributable to IIJ 1,108 1,488 34.3

Segment Results Summary 1H16 1H17 JPY millions JPY millions Total revenues 74,123 82,988 Network services and SI business 72,257 81,121 ATM operation business 2,052 2,044 Elimination (186 ) (177 ) Operating income 1,948 2,316 Network service and SI business 1,281 1,640 ATM operation business 734 764 Elimination (67 ) (88 )

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

1H17 Revenues and Income

Revenues

Total revenues were JPY82,988 million, up 12.0% YoY (JPY74,123 million for 1H16).

Network services revenue was JPY52,285 million, up 16.6% YoY (JPY44,836 million for 1H16).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY13,266 million, up 25.4% YoY from JPY10,577 million for 1H16, mainly due to an increase in Mobile-related services revenues along with an expansion of MVNE business clients’ transactions.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY12,352 million, up 19.6% YoY from JPY10,328 million for 1H16, mainly due to the revenue growth of “IIJmio Mobile Services,” consumer mobile services which offer inexpensive data communication and voice services with SIM cards.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY14,083 million, up 6.0% YoY compared to JPY13,289 million for 1H16.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY12,584 million, up 18.3% YoY from JPY10,642 million for 1H16, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown 1H16 1H17 YoY

Change JPY millions JPY millions % Internet connectivity services (Enterprise) 10,577 13,266 25.4 IP service*1 4,873 4,996 2.5 IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F 1,518 1,510 (0.5 ) IIJ Mobile service (Enterprise) 4,072 6,649 63.3 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service 2,573 4,919 91.2 Others 114 111 (3.1 ) Internet connectivity services (Consumer) 10,328 12,352 19.6 IIJ 9,226 11,458 24.2 IIJmio Mobile Service 8,035 10,087 25.5 hi-ho 1,102 894 (18.9 ) WAN services 13,289 14,083 6.0 Outsourcing services 10,642 12,584 18.3 Total network services 44,836 52,285 16.6

*1. IP service revenues include revenues from the data center connectivity service.

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services*1 as of

September 30, 2016 as of

September 30, 2017 YoY

Change Internet connectivity services (Enterprise) 721,691 1,095,677 373,986 IP service (1Gbps-) 410 459 49 IP service (100Mbps-999Mbps) 559 619 60 IP service (-99Mbps) 642 635 (7 ) IIJ Data center connectivity service 262 239 (23 ) IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F 72,102 71,365 (737 ) IIJ Mobile service (Enterprise) 646,650 1,021,327 374,677 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service 418,098 682,512 264,414 Others 1,066 1,033 (33 ) Internet connectivity services (Consumer) 1,346,477 1,419,329 72,852 IIJ 1,207,184 1,290,735 83,551 IIJmio Mobile Service 874,852 972,284 97,432 hi-ho 139,293 128,594 (10,699 ) Total contracted bandwidth*2 2,371.8Gbps 2,932.5Gbps 560.7Gbps

*1. Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile service (Enterprise),” “IIJ” and “hi-ho” which show number of subscriptions.

*2. Regarding IP service, data center connectivity service and IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F of Internet connectivity services (Enterprise), total contracted bandwidths are calculated by multiplying number of contracts by contracted bandwidths respectively.

SI revenues were JPY26,999 million, up 4.8% YoY (JPY25,768 million for 1H16).

Systems construction revenue, a one-time revenue, was JPY8,808 million, up 2.6% YoY (JPY8,583 million for 1H16). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY18,191 million, up 5.9% YoY (JPY17,185 million for 1H16), mainly due to continued accumulation of the orders and an increase in private cloud services’ revenues.

Orders received for SI and equipment sales totaled JPY32,246 million, down 6.6% YoY (JPY34,516 million for 1H16); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY13,543 million, up 1.7% YoY (JPY13,321 million for 1H16) and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY18,703 million, down 11.8% YoY (JPY21,194 million for 1H16).

Order backlog for SI and equipment sales as of September 30, 2017 amounted to JPY45,088 million, up 10.2% YoY (JPY40,926 million as of September 30, 2016); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY10,254 million, up 9.7% YoY (JPY9,349 million as of September 30, 2016) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY34,834 million, up 10.3% YoY (JPY31,577 million as of September 30, 2016).

Equipment sales revenues were JPY1,660 million, up 13.2% YoY (JPY1,467 million for 1H16) mainly due to an increase in selling mobile devices.

ATM operation business revenues were JPY2,044 million, down 0.4% YoY (JPY2,052 million for 1H16). As of September 30, 2017, 1,093 ATMs have been placed.

Cost and expense

Total cost of revenues was JPY69,962 million, up 12.3% YoY (JPY62,275 million for 1H16).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY43,036 million, up 17.2% YoY (JPY36,715 million for 1H16). There were an increase in outsourcing-related costs with our mobile infrastructure enhancement along with our mobile-related revenue increase and an increase in network operation-related costs. Gross margin was JPY9,249 million, up 13.9% YoY (JPY8,120 million for 1H16) and gross margin ratio was 17.7% compared to 18.1% in 1H16.

Cost of SI revenues was JPY24,221 million, up 5.3% YoY (JPY22,993 million for 1H16). The increase was mainly due to increases in outsourcing-related and personnel-related costs. Gross margin was JPY2,778 million, up 0.1% YoY (JPY2,775 million for 1H16) and gross margin ratio was 10.3% compared to 10.8% in 1H16.

Cost of equipment sales revenues was JPY1,505 million, up 12.1% YoY (JPY1,343 million for 1H16). Gross margin was JPY155 million (JPY124 million for 1H16) and gross margin ratio was 9.3% compared to 8.4% in 1H16.

Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY1,200 million, down 1.9% YoY (JPY1,224 million for 1H16). Gross margin was JPY844 million (JPY829 million for 1H16) and gross margin ratio was 41.3% compared to 40.4% in 1H16.

SG&A and R&D expenses

SG&A and R&D expenses in total were JPY10,710 million, up 8.2% YoY (JPY9,900 million for 1H16).

Sales and marketing expenses were JPY6,327 million, up 12.3% YoY (JPY5,636 million for 1H16) mainly due to increases in sales commission expenses, advertising expenses, and personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses were JPY4,132 million, up 2.8% YoY (JPY4,020 million for 1H16) mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expenses were JPY251 million, up 2.7% YoY (JPY244 million for 1H16).

Operating income

Operating income was JPY2,316 million, up 18.9% YoY (JPY1,948 million for 1H16).

Other income (expenses)

Other income (expenses) was an income of JPY153 million (an income of JPY157 million for 1H16), mainly because of dividend income of JPY197 million (JPY91 million for 1H16), distribution from fund investment of JPY122 million (included in other-net of JPY106 million, JPY120 million for 1H16), and interest expense of JPY184 million (JPY142 million for 1H16).

Income before income tax expenses

Income before income tax expenses was JPY2,469 million, up 17.3% YoY (JPY2,105 million for 1H16).

Net income

Income tax expense was JPY970 million (JPY954 million for 1H16).

Equity in net income of equity method investees was JPY78 million (JPY42 million for 1H16) mainly due to net income of Internet Multifeed Co.

As a result of the above, net income was JPY1,577 million, up 32.1% YoY (JPY1,193 million for 1H16).

Net income attributable to IIJ

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY89 million (JPY85 million for 1H16) mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Net income attributable to IIJ was JPY1,488 million, up 34.3% YoY (JPY1,108 million for 1H16).

1H17 Balance Sheets

Balance sheets

As of September 30, 2017, the balance of total assets was JPY140,488 million, increased by JPY4,059 million from the balance as of March 31, 2017 of JPY137,395 million.

As of September 30, 2017, the balance of current assets was JPY62,219 million, decreased by JPY1,503 million from the balance as of March 31, 2017 of JPY63,722 million. The major breakdown of current assets was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents by JPY2,088 million to JPY19,871 million, a decrease in accounts receivable by JPY1,151 million to JPY26,233 million and an increase in inventories by JPY1,364 million to JPY4,162 million. As of September 30, 2017, the balance of noncurrent assets was JPY78,269 million, increased by JPY4,596 million from the balance as of March 31, 2017 of JPY73,673 million. The major breakdown of noncurrent assets was an increase in property and equipment by JPY2,418 million to JPY42,193 million and an increase in other investments by JPY1,764 million to JPY9,689 million mainly due to an increase in the fair value of available-for-sale securities. Other investments as of September 30, 2017, consisted of JPY7,498 million in available-for-sale securities, JPY1,124 million in nonmarketable equity securities and JPY1,067 million in investments in funds, including some through a trust. As of September 30, 2017, the balance of non-amortized intangible assets was JPY6,220 million and the major breakdown of non-amortized intangible assets was JPY6,170 million in goodwill. The balance of amortized intangible assets, which was customer relationships, was JPY2,853 million, decreased by JPY183 million from the balance as of March 31, 2017 of JPY3,036 million.

As of September 30, 2017, the balance of current liabilities was JPY40,831 million, increased by JPY848 million from the balance as of March 31, 2017 of JPY39,983 million. The major breakdown of current liabilities was an increase in capital lease obligations-current portion by JPY584 million to JPY5,403 million and a decrease in accounts payable (trade and other) by JPY170 million to JPY16,792 million. As of September 30, 2017, the balance of noncurrent liabilities was JPY30,255 million, increased by JPY223 million from the balance as of March 31, 2017 of JPY30,032 million. The major breakdown of noncurrent liabilities was an increase in capital lease obligations-noncurrent by JPY1,043 million to JPY11,427 million.

As of September 30, 2017, the balance of total IIJ shareholders’ equity was JPY68,777 million, increased by JPY2,035 million and IIJ shareholders’ equity ratio (total IIJ shareholders’ equity divided by total assets) as of September 30, 2017 was 49.0%.

1H17 Cash Flows

Cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2017 were JPY19,871 million (JPY19,668 million as of September 30, 2016).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1H17 was JPY6,102 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY4,073 million for 1H16.) There were net income of JPY1,577 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY6,022 million and net cash out flow of JPY1,512 million (JPY2,747 million for 1H16) from changes in operating assets and liabilities. As for changes in operating assets and liabilities, there were a decrease in accounts receivable mainly due to receipts of accounts receivable, an increase in inventories, and an increase in prepaid expenses mainly due to payments in relation to upfront payment for maintenance cost for service facilities and software licenses.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1H17 was JPY4,499 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY3,896 million for 1H16), mainly due to payments for purchase of property and equipment of JPY6,423 million (JPY5,358 million for 1H16) and proceeds from sales of property and equipment, which include sales and leaseback transactions, of JPY2,384 million (JPY1,209 million for 1H16).

Net cash used in financing activities for 1H17 was JPY3,673 million (net cash provided by financing activities of JPY155 million for 1H16), mainly due to principal payments under capital leases of JPY2,764 million (JPY2,314 million for 1H16) and FY2016 year-end dividends payments of JPY608 million (JPY505 million for 1H16).

FY2017 Financial Targets

Due to seasonal factors, our financial results tend to be strong in the second half and strongest in fourth quarter every fiscal year. 1H17 financial results resulted almost as our disclosed target. Our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 (FY2017) announced on May 15, 2017 remain unchanged.

1H17 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to IIJ in our consolidated statements of income that are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA 1H16 1H17 JPY millions JPY millions Adjusted EBITDA 7,232 8,338 Depreciation and Amortization (5,284 ) (6,022 ) Operating Income 1,948 2,316 Other Income 157 153 Income Tax Expense 954 970 Equity in Net Income of Equity Method Investees 42 78 Net income 1,193 1,577 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (85 ) (89 ) Net Income attributable to IIJ 1,108 1,488

CAPEX 1H16 1H17 JPY millions JPY millions CAPEX, including capital leases 8,372 9,346 Acquisition of Assets by Entering into Capital Leases 3,792 4,407 Purchase of Property and Equipment 4,580 4,939

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on November 7, 2017.

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan’s leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ’s services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the U.S. NASDAQ Stock Market in 1999 and on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (As of March 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017) As of March 31, 2017 As of September 30, 2017 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 21,958,591 19,871,031 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of JPY 107,684 thousand and JPY 118,818 thousand at March 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively 27,383,692 26,232,982 Inventories 2,798,054 4,161,605 Prepaid expenses—current 7,610,925 8,754,465 Deferred tax assets—current 1,298,469 – Other current assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of JPY 15,192 thousand at March 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively 2,672,008 3,198,549 Total current assets 63,721,739 62,218,632 INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 3,150,175 3,348,297 OTHER INVESTMENTS 7,924,914 9,688,715 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of JPY 50,566,983 thousand and JPY 53,371,055 thousand at March 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively 39,775,444 42,193,028 GOODWILL 6,169,609 6,169,609 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 3,087,017 2,903,851 GUARANTEE DEPOSITS 3,060,365 3,344,109 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS—Noncurrent 80,566 278,249 NET INVESTMENT IN SALES-TYPE LEASES—Noncurrent 2,047,682 1,659,092 Prepaid expenses—Noncurrent 6,607,437 7,165,675 OTHER ASSETS, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of JPY 61,877 thousand and JPY 59,498 thousand at March 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively 1,770,201 1,518,816 TOTAL 137,395,149 140,488,073 As of March 31, 2017 As of September 30, 2017 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term borrowings 9,250,000 9,250,000 Capital lease obligations—current portion 4,818,723 5,402,826 Accounts payable—trade 14,653,065 14,899,050 Accounts payable—other 2,308,790 1,892,484 Income taxes payable 1,075,745 1,013,528 Accrued expenses 2,755,581 2,981,193 Deferred income—current 3,750,542 4,173,380 Other current liabilities 1,370,661 1,218,373 Total current liabilities 39,983,107 40,830,834 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 8,500,000 8,500,000 CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS—Noncurrent 10,384,643 11,427,196 ACCRUED RETIREMENT AND PENSION COSTS—Noncurrent 3,532,965 3,656,900 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES—Noncurrent 963,845 377,108 DEFERRED INCOME—Noncurrent 3,656,612 3,426,385 OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 2,993,777 2,866,928 Total Liabilities 70,014,949 71,085,351 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common-stock—authorized, 75,520,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 46,711,400 and 46,713,800 shares at March 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively 25,509,499 25,511,804 Additional paid-in capital 36,117,511 36,147,204 Retained earnings 4,511,945 5,391,597 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,499,700 3,622,761 Treasury stock—1,650,909 shares held by the company at March 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017, respectively (1,896,784 ) (1,896,784 ) Total Internet Initiative Japan Inc. shareholders’ equity 66,741,871 68,776,582 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 638,329 626,140 Total equity 67,380,200 69,402,722 TOTAL 137,395,149 140,488,073

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income and

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (For the six months ended September 30, 2016 and September 30, 2017) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY REVENUES: Network services: Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 10,576,874 13,265,963 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 10,328,320 12,351,654 WAN services 13,288,712 14,083,378 Outsourcing services 10,641,860 12,584,446 Total 44,835,766 52,285,441 Systems integration: Systems construction 8,583,419 8,807,948 Systems operation and maintenance 17,184,907 18,191,065 Total 25,768,326 26,999,013 Equipment sales 1,466,658 1,659,919 ATM operation business 2,052,520 2,043,912 Total revenues 74,123,270 82,988,285 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of network services 36,715,290 43,036,356 Cost of systems integration 22,992,923 24,221,215 Cost of equipment sales 1,343,117 1,505,161 Cost of ATM operation business 1,223,494 1,199,748 Total costs 62,274,824 69,962,480 Sales and marketing 5,635,948 6,327,165 General and administrative 4,020,356 4,131,984 Research and development 244,440 251,127 Total costs and expenses 72,175,568 80,672,756 OPERATING INCOME 1,947,702 2,315,529 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Dividend income 91,407 197,063 Interest income 18,518 15,776 Interest expense (142,345 ) (184,365 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (105,916 ) 18,708 Net gain on sales of other investments 213,938 – Impairment of other investments (30,554 ) – Other —net 112,605 106,088 Other income —net 157,653 153,270 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE AND EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 2,105,355 2,468,799 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 953,678 969,527 EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 41,646 77,339 NET INCOME 1,193,323 1,576,611 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (85,389 ) (88,642 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 1,107,934 1,487,969 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017 NET INCOME PER SHARE BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares) 45,952,691 45,062,865 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares) 46,065,072 45,207,332 BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs) 91,905,382 90,125,730 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs) 92,130,144 90,414,664 BASIC NET INCOME PER SHARE (JPY) 24.11 33.02 DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE (JPY) 24.05 32.91 BASIC NET INCOME PER ADS EQUIVALENT (JPY) 12.06 16.51 DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS EQUIVALENT (JPY) 12.03 16.46 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY NET INCOME 1,193,323 1,576,611 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), NET OF TAX: Foreign currency translation adjustments (410,090 ) (55,208 ) Unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities 450,761 1,176,581 Defined benefit pension plans 7,252 1,688 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1,241,246 2,699,672 LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (85,389 ) (88,642 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 1,155,857 2,611,030

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (For the six months ended September 30, 2016 and September 30, 2017) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income 1,193,323 1,576,611 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,283,504 6,021,880 Provision for retirement and pension costs, less payments 122,446 126,779 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts 5,133 45,236 Gain on sales of property and equipment (7,704 ) (14,504 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 35,656 37,154 Net gain on sales of other investments (213,938 ) – Impairment of other investments 30,554 – Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 83,098 (8,458 ) Equity in net loss (income) of equity method investees, less dividends received 9,436 (26,148 ) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 283,182 (135,948 ) Others (5,180 ) (8,029 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 495,836 1,101,059 Decrease in net investment in sales-type lease — noncurrent 299,172 388,590 Increase in inventories (712,514 ) (1,363,001 ) Increase in prepaid expenses (1,407,533 ) (1,147,128 ) Increase in other current and noncurrent assets (1,684,572 ) (1,064,686 ) Increase in accounts payable 518,161 212,392 Decrease in income taxes payable (592,886 ) (62,145 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses (46,417 ) 224,914 Increase in deferred income—current 48,007 425,608 Increase (decrease) in deferred income—noncurrent 123,300 (211,511 ) Increase (decrease) in other current and noncurrent liabilities 212,789 (16,384 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,072,853 6,102,281 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (5,358,105 ) (6,423,288 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 1,209,468 2,383,761 Purchase of other investments (287,058 ) (57,489 ) Investment in an equity method investee – (174,808 ) Proceeds from sales of other investments 304,542 33,456 Payments of guarantee deposits (14,403 ) (294,033 ) Refund of guarantee deposits 77,476 15,276 Payments for refundable insurance policies (28,181 ) (28,181 ) Proceeds from subsidies 200,000 48,976 Other – (3,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,896,261 ) (4,499,330 ) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term borrowings with initial maturities over three months and long-term borrowings 3,000,000 2,500,000 Net decrease in short-term borrowings with initial maturities less than three months – (2,500,000 ) Principal payments under capital leases (2,313,763 ) (2,764,221 ) Repayments of long-term accounts payable – (203,272 ) Dividends paid (505,480 ) (608,317 ) Other (26,000 ) (97,660 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 154,757 (3,673,470 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (232,622 ) (17,041 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 98,727 (2,087,560 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 19,569,095 21,958,591 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD 19,667,822 19,871,031 ADDITIONAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest paid 142,045 180,466 Income taxes paid 1,333,495 1,115,207 NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of assets by entering into capital leases 3,792,166 4,407,216 Facilities purchase liabilities 1,254,427 1,892,484

Going Concern Assumption (Unaudited) Nothing to be reported. Material Changes In Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited) Nothing to be reported. Segment Information (Unaudited) Business Segments: Revenues: Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017 Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY Network service and systems integration business 72,257,102 81,120,647 Customers 72,070,750 80,944,373 Intersegment 186,352 176,274 ATM operation business 2,052,520 2,043,912 Customers 2,052,520 2,043,912 Intersegment – – Elimination (186,352 ) (176,274 ) Consolidated total 74,123,270 82,988,285 Segment profit or loss: Six Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017 Thousands of JPY Thousands of JPY Network service and systems integration business 1,280,776 1,640,053 ATM operation business 734,373 763,799 Elimination (67,447 ) (88,323 ) Consolidated operating income 1,947,702 2,315,529 Geographic information is not presented due to immateriality of revenue attributable to international operations. Subsequent Events (Unaudited) Nothing to be reported.

Second Quarter FY2017 Consolidated Financial Results (3 months)

The following tables are highlight data of 2nd Quarter FY2017 (3 months) consolidated financial results (unaudited, for the three months ended September 30, 2017).

Operating Results Summary 2Q16 2Q17 YoY %

Change JPY millions JPY millions Total Revenues: 37,944 42,024 10.8 Network Services 22,761 26,600 16.9 Systems Integration (SI) 13,402 13,399 (0.0 ) Equipment Sales 737 984 33.5 ATM Operation Business 1,044 1,041 (0.3 ) Cost of Revenues: 31,878 35,528 11.5 Network Services 18,685 21,970 17.6 Systems Integration (SI) 11,900 12,058 1.3 Equipment Sales 678 901 32.9 ATM Operation Business 615 599 (2.6 ) SG&A Expenses and R&D 4,955 5,305 7.1 Operating Income 1,111 1,191 7.2 Income before Income Tax Expense 1,111 1,306 17.5 Net Income attributable to IIJ 579 782 35.1

Network Service Revenue Breakdown 2Q16 2Q17 YoY %

Change JPY millions JPY millions Internet Connectivity Service (Enterprise) 5,529 6,742 21.9 IP Service*1 2,472 2,506 1.4 IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F 757 757 (0.1 ) IIJ Mobile Service 2,243 3,424 52.6 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service 1,450 2,560 76.5 Others 57 55 (3.4 ) Internet Connectivity Service (Consumer) 5,332 6,197 16.2 IIJ 4,796 5,761 20.1 IIJmio High Speed Mobile Service 4,171 5,074 21.6 hi-ho 536 436 (18.6 ) WAN Services 6,559 7,113 8.5 Outsourcing Services 5,341 6,548 22.6 Network Services Revenues 22,761 26,600 16.9

*1 IP service revenues include revenues from the data center connectivity service.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (2nd Quarter FY2017 (3 months))

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income in our consolidated statements of income that are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA 2Q16 2Q17 JPY millions JPY millions Adjusted EBITDA 3,782 4,234 Depreciation and Amortization (2,671 ) (3,043 ) Operating Income 1,111 1,191 Other Income (Expense) (0 ) 115 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 514 518 Equity in Net Income of Equity Method Investees 25 41 Net income 622 829 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (43 ) (47 ) Net Income attributable to IIJ 579 782

The following table summarizes the reconciliation of capital expenditures to the purchase of property and equipment in our consolidated statements of cash flows that are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

CAPEX 2Q16 2Q17 JPY millions JPY millions CAPEX, including capital leases 3,684 4,006 Acquisition of Assets by Entering into Capital Leases 1,901 2,139 Purchase of Property and Equipment 1,783 1,867

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Three Months ended September 30, 2016 and September 30, 2017) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY REVENUES: Network services: Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 5,529,049 6,742,117 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 5,332,251 6,196,941 WAN services 6,559,111 7,113,474 Outsourcing services 5,340,204 6,547,225 Total 22,760,615 26,599,757 Systems integration: Systems construction 4,905,052 4,367,954 Systems operation and maintenance 8,496,968 9,031,752 Total 13,402,020 13,399,706 Equipment sales 736,959 983,997 ATM operation business 1,044,425 1,040,920 Total revenues 37,944,019 42,024,380 COST AND EXPENSES: Cost of network services 18,685,058 21,970,060 Cost of systems integration 11,899,354 12,058,378 Cost of equipment sales 678,132 901,185 Cost of ATM operation business 615,167 599,106 Total costs 31,877,711 35,528,729 Sales and marketing 2,869,451 3,178,455 General and administrative 1,964,677 2,002,202 Research and development 120,797 123,856 Total costs and expenses 36,832,636 40,833,242 OPERATING INCOME 1,111,383 1,191,138 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Dividend income 28,028 124,791 Interest income 9,395 7,798 Interest expense (73,188 ) (95,433 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (15,416 ) 13,621 Impairment of other investments (12,725 ) – Other—net 63,808 64,277 Other income —net (98 ) 115,054 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE AND EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 1,111,285 1,306,192 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 513,589 518,886 EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEES 24,911 41,480 NET INCOME 622,607 828,786 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (43,932 ) (46,861 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 578,675 781,925 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017 NET INCOME PER SHARE BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares) 45,952,691 45,062,891 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (shares) 46,070,091 45,212,382 BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs) 91,905,382 90,125,782 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF ADS EQUIVALENTS (ADSs) 92,140,182 90,424,764 BASIC NET INCOME PER SHARE (JPY) 12.59 17.35 DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE (JPY) 12.56 17.29 BASIC NET INCOME PER ADS EQUIVALENT (JPY) 6.30 8.68 DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS EQUIVALENT (JPY) 6.28 8.65 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY NET INCOME 622,607 828,786 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), NET OF TAX: Foreign currency translation adjustments (187,641 ) 20,501 Unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities 329,515 567,208 Defined benefit pension plans 7,252 810 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 771,733 1,417,305 LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (43,932 ) (46,861 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. 727,801 1,370,444

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Three Months ended September 30, 2016 and September 30, 2017) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income 622,607 828,786 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,671,265 3,042,538 Provision for retirement and pension costs, less payments 61,274 64,476 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts 3,710 21,575 Gain on sales of property and equipment (2,279 ) (635 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 25,702 15,515 Impairment of other investments 12,725 – Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 10,096 (5,869 ) Equity in net income of equity method investees, less dividends received (24,911 ) (41,480 ) Deferred income tax benefit (17,752 ) (244,864 ) Other 3,840 7,080 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (1,178,146 ) (2,187,027 ) Decrease in net investment in sales-type lease — noncurrent 115,363 186,802 Increase in inventories (705,927 ) (1,042,227 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses 768,427 966,103 Increase in other current and noncurrent assets (91,356 ) (617,509 ) Increase in accounts payable 2,597,815 1,931,313 Increase in income taxes payable 243,137 695,340 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses (14,077 ) 264,588 Decrease in deferred income—current (241,201 ) (289,109 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred income—noncurrent 18,789 (35,655 ) Decrease in other current and noncurrent liabilities (688,799 ) (694,845 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,190,302 2,864,896 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (2,273,574 ) (2,583,973 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 805,078 1,107,995 Purchase of other investments (249,262 ) (29,833 ) Investment in an equity method investee – (131,808 ) Proceeds from sales of other investments 928 257 Payments of guarantee deposits (12,379 ) (281,474 ) Refund of guarantee deposits 35,089 5,199 Payments for refundable insurance policies (14,090 ) (14,090 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,708,210 ) (1,927,727 ) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2016 September 30, 2017 Thousands of

JPY Thousands of

JPY FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments under capital leases (1,188,853 ) (1,429,267 ) Repayments of long-term accounts payable – (95,137 ) Other – (50,863 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,188,853 ) (1,575,267 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (129,908 ) 904 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,163,331 (637,194 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 18,504,491 20,508,225 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD 19,667,822 19,871,031

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the six months ended September 30, 2017 (“1H17”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2017

[Under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”)]

November 7, 2017

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

Stock code number: 3774

URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/

Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Managing Director and CFO

TEL: (03) 5205-6500

Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: November 14, 2017

Scheduled date for dividend payment: December 8, 2017

Supplemental material on annual results: Yes

Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2017 (April 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017) (1) Consolidated Results of Operations (% shown is YoY change) Total revenues Operating income Income before

income tax expense Net income

attributable to IIJ JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % Six months ended

September 30, 2017 82,988 12.0 2,316 18.9 2,469 17.3 1,488 34.3 Six months ended

September 30, 2016 74,123 13.5 1,948 (24.0 ) 2,105 (20.5 ) 1,108 (33.0 )

(Note1) Total comprehensive income attributable to IIJ For the six months ended September 30, 2017: JPY2,611 million (up 125.9% YoY) For the six months ended September 30, 2016: JPY1,156 million (down 22.6% YoY) (Note2) Income before income tax expense represents income from operations before income tax expense and equity in net income in equity method investees, respectively, in IIJ’s consolidated financial statements.

Basic net income

attributable to IIJ

per share Diluted net income

attributable to IIJ per

share JPY JPY Six months ended

September 30, 2017 33.02 32.91 Six months ended

September 30, 2016 24.11 24.05

(2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Total equity Total IIJ shareholders’

equity Total IIJ shareholders’

equity to total assets JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions % As of September 30, 2017 140,488 69,403 68,777 49.0 As of March 31, 2017 137,395 67,380 66,742 48.6

2. Dividends Dividend per Shares 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2017 – 13.50 – 13.50 27.00 Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2018 – 13.50 Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2018

(forecast) – 13.50 27.00

(Note) Change from the latest released dividend forecasts: No.

3. Target of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 (April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018) (% shown is YoY change) Total

Revenues Operating

Income Income before

Income Tax

Expense (Benefit) Net Income

attributable to IIJ Basic Net Income

attributable to IIJ per

Share JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2018 176,000 11.5 6,500 26.6 6,500 19.8 4,000 26.3 88.77

(Note1) Changes from the latest forecasts released: No