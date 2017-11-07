IIJ Corrects One Figure Disclosed in its Press Release Announced on November 7, 2017

TOKYO, Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) (NASDAQ:IIJI) (TSE1:3774) has corrected one figure disclosed in its press release titled “IIJ Announces First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018” announced on November 7, 2017. The corrected points are underlined and italicized.

About Correction:

Page 6 of the press release titled “IIJ Announces First Six Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018.”

[Before correction] Balance sheets

As of September 30, 2017, the balance of total assets was JPY140,488 million, increased by JPY 4,059 million from the balance as of March 31, 2017 of JPY137,395 million.

[After correction] Balance sheets

As of September 30, 2017, the balance of total assets was JPY140,488 million, increased by JPY 3,093 million from the balance as of March 31, 2017 of JPY137,395 million.

About IIJ

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan’s leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ’s services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the U.S. NASDAQ Stock Market in 1999 and on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

