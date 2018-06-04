Breaking News
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following issues have been halted by IIROC / L’OCRCVM a suspendu la negociation des titres suivants:

Company / Société : Deer Horn Capital Inc.
CSE Symbol / Symbole à la Bourse de croissance CSE : DHC
Reason / Motif : At the Request of the Company Pending News / À la demande de la société en attendant une nouvelle
Halt Time (ET) / Heure de la suspension (HE)  16 :43

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

L’OCRCVM peut prendre la decision d’imposer une suspension provisoire des negociations sur le titre d’une societe cotee en bourse, habituellement en prevision d’une annonce importante de la part de la societe. Les suspensions de negociations sont imposees suivant le principe que tous les investisseurs devraient avoir un acces egal et simultane a l’information importante au sujet des societes dans lesquelles ils investissent. L’OCRCVM est l’organisme d’autoreglementation national qui surveille l’ensemble des societes de courtage et l’ensemble des operations effectuees sur les marches boursiers et les marches de titres d’emprunt au Canada.

Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.

Veuillez prendre note que l’OCRCVM n’est pas en mesure de fournir d’informations supplementaires au sujet d’une suspension des negociations en particulier. L’information est restreinte aux questions generales.

