iKang Enters into Amendment to Merger Agreement for Going Private Transaction

BEIJING, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (“iKang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:KANG), a major provider in China’s fast growing private preventive healthcare services market, today announced that it has entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) to its previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of March 26, 2018, by and among IK Healthcare Investment Limited, IK Healthcare Merger Limited and the Company (the “Merger Agreement” and, as amended by the Amendment, the “Amended Merger Agreement”).

Pursuant to the Amendment, Boyu Capital Fund III, L.P. will join the affiliates of Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba Group Holding Limited as a sponsor and provide equity financing for the transactions contemplated by the Amended Merger Agreement (the “Transactions”).

The Company also amended its currently effective shareholder rights plan to render it inapplicable to the Amended Merger Agreement and the Transactions.

Additional Information about the Merger

The Company will furnish to the SEC a report on Form 6-K which will include as an exhibit thereto the Amendment. The Company previously furnished to the SEC a report on Form 6-K regarding the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, which included as an exhibit thereto the Merger Agreement. All parties desiring details regarding the Transactions, including the merger, are urged to review these documents, which will be available at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov).

In connection with the proposed Transactions, including the merger, the Company will prepare and mail a proxy statement that will include a copy of the Merger Agreement and the Amendment to its shareholders. In addition, certain participants in the proposed Transactions will prepare and mail to the Company’s shareholders a Schedule 13E-3 transaction statement that will include the Company’s proxy statement. These documents will be filed with or furnished to the SEC. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY THESE MATERIALS AND OTHER MATERIALS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS, INCLUDING THE MERGER, AND RELATED MATTERS. In addition to receiving the proxy statement and Schedule 13E-3 transaction statement by mail, shareholders also will be able to obtain these documents, as well as other filings containing information about the Company, the proposed Transactions, including the merger, and related matters, without charge, from the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov) or at the SEC’s public reference room at 100 F Street, NE, Room 1580, Washington, D.C. 20549.

The Company and certain of its directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be “participants” in the solicitation of proxies from its shareholders with respect to the proposed Transactions, including the merger. Information regarding the persons or entities who may be considered “participants” in the solicitation of proxies will be set forth in the proxy statement and Schedule 13E-3 transaction statement relating to the proposed Transactions, including the merger, when it is filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of such potential participants will be included in the proxy statement and Schedule 13E-3 transaction statement and the other relevant documents filed with the SEC when they become available.

This announcement is neither a solicitation of proxy, an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities and it is not a substitute for any proxy statement or other materials that may be filed with or furnished to the SEC should the proposed merger proceed.

About iKang Healthcare Group, Inc.

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. is one of the largest providers in China’s fast-growing private preventive healthcare space through its nationwide healthcare services network.

iKang’s nationwide integrated network of multi-brand self-owned medical centers and third-party facilities, provides comprehensive and high-quality preventive healthcare solutions across China, including medical examination, disease screening, dental service and other value-added services. iKang’s customer base primarily comprises corporate clients, who contract with iKang to deliver medical examination services to their employees and clients, and receive these services at pre-agreed rates. iKang also directly markets its services to individual customers. In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 and fiscal first nine months ended December 31, 2017, iKang served a total of 5.58 million and 5.64 million customer visits, respectively.

As of May 29, 2018, iKang has a nationwide network of 111 self-owned operating medical centers, covering 33 of China’s most affluent cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Tianjin, Nanjing, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Fuzhou, Jiangyin, Changzhou, Wuhan, Changsha, Yantai, Yinchuan, Weihai, Weifang, Shenyang, Xi’an, Wuhu, Guiyang, Ningbo, Foshan, Jinan, Bijie, Qingdao, Wuxi, Kaili, Mianyang and Zhenjiang, as well as Hong Kong. iKang has also extended its coverage to over 200 cities by contracting with over 400 third-party facilities, which include selected independent medical examination centers and hospitals across all of China’s provinces, creating a nationwide network that allows iKang to serve its customers in markets where it does not operate its own medical centers.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential,” “plan,” “goal” and similar statements. iKang may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: how the Company’s shareholders will vote at the meeting of shareholders; whether competing offers will be made; the expected timing of the completion of the merger; whether various closing conditions for the transaction will be satisfied or waived; iKang’s goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to retain and grow its customer base and network of medical centers; the growth of, and trends in, the markets for its services in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its brand and services; competition in its industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in iKang’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. iKang undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

