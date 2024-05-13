Strong financial position with $157.3 million; runway into 2H 2026

IK-930 program on track to deliver clinical update in 2H 2024

IK-595 program continues dose escalation in patients with RAS and RAF mutant cancers

BOSTON, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA, “Ikena,” “Company”), a targeted oncology company forging new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company also provided an update regarding its organization and pipeline.

“We continue to execute thoughtfully and diligently on our clinical programs,” said Mark Manfredi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ikena. “With the dedication of our hyper-focused team and strong balance sheet, we are well positioned to build value for our shareholders by pursuing the development of novel, targeted therapies for patients.”

Recent Pipeline Progress & Corporate Update

IK-930: TEAD1-Selective Hippo Pathway Inhibitor

The IK-930 clinical program continues to recruit patients with tumors harboring mutations in the Hippo pathway, with a focus on enrollment of mesothelioma patients

The optimized formulation continues to be dosed in the ongoing Phase 1 clinical program

The Company remains on track to provide planned clinical update for IK-930 program in the second half of 2024

IK-595: MEK-RAF Molecular Glue

Dose escalation in the Phase 1 study of IK-595 in patients with RAS and RAF mutant cancers continues, with backfilling in select cohorts planned for the second half of 2024

Corporate Update

In January 2024, the Company announced a renewed focus on advancing its core targeted oncology clinical programs, IK-930 and IK-595

In February 2024, the Company announced the appointment of Dr. Caroline Germa as Chief Medical Officer

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $157.3 million, which the Company believes will be sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2026.

Collaboration revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was $0 and $5.3 million, respectively. The collaboration revenue is related to the Bristol-Myers Squibb Collaboration Agreement for the IK-175 and IK-412 programs, which was executed in January 2019. With the completion of the Bristol-Myers Squibb collaboration in January 2024, the Company does not expect any further revenue to be recognized from such agreement.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were $9.6 million and $15.6 million, respectively.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were $6.0 million and $5.3 million, respectively.

Restructuring and other costs for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $2.6 million.

The Company reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 of $16.1 million and $14.2 million, respectively.

Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, Selected Statement of Operations Items: 2024 2023 Collaboration revenue $ — $ 5,313 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,645 15,552 General and administrative 5,999 5,276 Restructuring and other charges 2,582 — Total operating expenses 18,226 20,828 Loss from operations (18,226 ) (15,515 ) Investment income 2,114 1,296 Other income (expense) (7 ) — Loss before income taxes (16,119 ) (14,219 ) Income tax expense (27 ) — Net loss $ (16,146 ) $ (14,219 ) Net loss per share: Net loss per share- basic and diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 48,258,111 36,257,493