Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ikena Oncology to Present a Trial-in-Progress Update, Translational Data, and Indication Selection Methodology for Novel AHR Inhibition Program at the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

Ikena Oncology to Present a Trial-in-Progress Update, Translational Data, and Indication Selection Methodology for Novel AHR Inhibition Program at the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA), a targeted oncology company navigating new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced that three abstracts highlighting the company’s Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor (AHR) antagonist program, with novel inhibitor IK-175, will be presented at the SITC 2021 Annual Meeting. IK-175 is an oral AHR antagonist designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment to increase both innate and adaptive immunity and is currently being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2021) is being held in-person and virtually November 10-14, 2021. Abstract details can be found below.         

Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor (AHR) Antagonist Program

Title: A Phase 1a/b Study of IK-175, an Oral AHR Inhibitor, Alone and in Combination with Nivolumab in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors and Urothelial Carcinoma
Abstract Number: 392
Presenter:  Jason Luke MD, FACP, Trial Investigator, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

Title: Computational biology and tissue-based approaches to inform indication selection for a novel AHR inhibitor
Abstract Number: 93
Presenter: Marta Sanchez-Martin, PhD, Ikena Oncology

Title: Analytical validation of a novel immunohistochemistry assay to determine nuclear AHR expression in human bladder cancer
Abstract Number: 58
Presenter: Lei Wang, PhD, Ikena Oncology

The Phase 1 trial of IK-175 is currently recruiting in both monotherapy and combination arm in advanced solid tumors and recently expanded its monotherapy urothelial carcinoma cohort. For more information on the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting and how to register, visit the website.

About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology is focused on developing novel therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. The Company’s lead targeted oncology program, IK-930, is a TEAD inhibitor addressing the Hippo signaling pathway, a known tumor suppressor pathway that also drives resistance to multiple targeted therapies. Additional programs include an ERK5 inhibitor program targeting the KRAS signaling pathway and programs targeting the tumor microenvironment and immune signals, two of which are being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, including IK-175, an aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment. Ikena’s pipeline is built on addressing genetically defined or biomarker-driven cancers and developing therapies that can serve specific patient populations in need of new therapeutic options. To learn more, visit www.ikenaoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Gwen Schanker
LifeSci Communications
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Rebecca Cohen
Ikena Oncology
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.