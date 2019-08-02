Breaking News
IKONICS Announces Second Quarter Results

DULUTH, Minn., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IKONICS Corporation (Nasdaq:IKNX), a Duluth-based imaging technology company, announced  2019 second quarter sales of $4,600,000, down 1%, compared with the second quarter of 2018.  Second quarter earnings fell from $145,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, in 2018 to a loss of $116,000, or $0.06, per diluted share in 2019.  Earnings for the first six months of the year have also decreased from net income of $15,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in 2018 to a loss of $571,000, or $0.29 per diluted share, in 2019.

Bill Ulland, IKONICS CEO, said, “The earnings decline for first half of 2019 was partially attributable to a $72,000 customer credit due to product damaged from freezing during shipping, and a $144,000 increase in medical insurance expense compared to the first six months of 2018.  We do not anticipate a continuation of the increasing medical expense or shipping issues for the rest of this year.” 

He continued: “The rest of 2019 looks better: Our new IKONART product is gaining traction with major distributors, and our aerospace business is seeing a record number of new development leads across several industries. In addition, it appears that the trade war, which has affected our sales to China, may be cooling down.” 

Ulland concluded, “We have repurchased 2,742 shares this year under our stock buy-back program and the program has 97,258 shares remaining available for future purchases.”

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding sales, gross profits, net earnings (losses), balance sheet position, industry trends, customer agreements, new products, technologies and business initiatives that involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially as a result of downturns in the aerospace industry, unexpected production delays by the Company’s customers, lack of acceptance of new products and technologies, failure of customers to enter into anticipated agreements, introduction of new products or technologies by competitors, domestic and global economic conditions, inherent risk and uncertainty in the protection of intellectual property rights, the ability to control operating costs without impacting growth as well as the factors described in the Company’s Forms 10-K, and 10-Q, and other reports on file with the SEC.  

IKONICS Corporation
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
                       
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
    6/30/19     6/30/18     6/30/19     6/30/18
Net sales $ 4,596,411     $ 4,634,177     $ 8,125,102     $ 8,705,655  
                       
Cost of goods sold   3,167,982       2,971,862       5,687,554       5,680,921  
                       
Gross profit   1,428,429       1,662,315       2,437,548       3,024,734  
                       
Operating expenses   1,609,326       1,465,435       3,170,133       2,968,494  
                       
(Loss) income from operations   (180,897 )     196,880       (732,585 )     56,240  
                       
Interest expense   (22,515 )       (23,807 )       (44,790 )       (43,742 )
                       
Other   17,303       11,805       33,497       21,226  
                       
(Loss) income before income taxes   (186,109 )     184,878       (743,878 )     33,724  
                       
Income tax (benefit) expense   (70,398 )     39,542       (173,136 )     19,126  
                       
Net (loss) income $ (115,711 )   $ 145,336     $ (570,742 )   $ 14,598  
                       
(Loss) income per common share-basic and diluted $ (0.06 )   $ 0.07     $ (0.29 )   $ 0.01  
                       
Average diluted shares outstanding   1,982,275       1,983,553       1,982,910       1,983,553  
                       
                       
                       

 

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
             
      6/30/2019     12/31/2018
Assets   (unaudited)      
Current assets $ 8,420,424   $ 8,958,070
Property, plant, and equipment, net   7,987,135     8,084,742
Intangible assets, net   292,380     376,406
    $ 16,699,939   $ 17,419,218
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Current liabilities $ 1,238,427   $ 1,303,531
Long-term debt   2,755,353     2,821,657
Deferred income taxes   183,000     183,000
Stockholders’ equity   12,523,159     13,111,030
    $ 16,699,939   $ 17,419,218
             
             
             

 

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
                   
            6/30/2019     6/30/2018
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (768,925 )   $ 877,914  
Net cash used in investing activities   (466,296 )     (381,746 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (90,730 )     (70,040 )
                   
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   (1,325,951 )     426,128  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   1,623,137       929,700  
                   
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 297,186     $ 1,355,828  
                   

 

 

News Contact: 
Bill Ulland                                                                              
Chairman, President & CEO                                                    
(218) 628-2217      

 

