ILADS Campaign Highlights Importance of Doctor-Patient Relationship in Treating Chronic Diseases

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS) is running a powerful public awareness campaign to highlight the importance of doctor-patient relationships in the treatment of Lyme and other chronic diseases. The campaign debuted this month on a jumbotron in New York City’s Times Square.

The jumbotron video highlights the challenges doctors face from bureaucratic institutions when trying to treat patients. The video sends viewers to the ILADS.ORG website for more information. (Click to view video).

ILADS supports a doctor’s freedom to treat and a patient’s right to choose the best treatment options available, without bureaucratic interference. A doctor’s primary duty is to put the patient first. Outside interference restricts a physician’s ability to provide optimum care.

“We want to restore real healthcare for our patients and allow doctors to prescribe the best possible treatments without interference from insurance companies and other bureaucracies,” said Dr. Steven J. Bock, president of the ILADS Board of Directors.

The jumbotron is anything but invisible. The giant video screen is 29 feet tall and 56 feet across and is strategically positioned at 1500 Broadway on the corner of 44th Street and 7th Avenue in New York City. The spot will run 5 times per hour for 36 days. It is estimated that 1.6 million people pass through Times Square each day. The spot will remain in place during the December holidays and New Year’s Eve celebration for bonus exposure.

About ILADS
ILADS is a nonprofit, international, multi-disciplinary medical society, dedicated to the diagnosis and appropriate treatment of Lyme and its associated diseases. ILADS promotes understanding of Lyme and its associated diseases through research and education and strongly supports physicians and other health care professionals dedicated to advancing the standard of care for Lyme and its associated diseases. For more information about Lyme and related diseases please visit ILADS.ORG or call 301-263-1080.

About ILADEF
The International Lyme and Associated Diseases Educational Foundation (ILADEF) is a sister organization of ILADS. Its mission is to train physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of Lyme and tick-borne disease, and to support research scientists investigating tick-borne diseases.

