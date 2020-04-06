iland Recognized with Five-Star Rating in the 2020 CRN Partner Program Guide for Third Year in a Row

Houston, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iland, an industry-leading provider of secure application and data protection cloud services built on proven VMware technology, today announced CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, recognized iland with a five-star rating in its 2020 Cloud Partner Program Guide for the third year in a row.

The guide is a list of leading technology vendors with cloud-related partner programs that enable and accelerate the growth of solution providers’ cloud initiatives. The Channel Company selected vendors for the guide based on their partner programs, scored on factors such as investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Based on that assessment, iland’s partner program stands among the top cloud technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing the tools, resources and support to help MSPs, referral agents and master agents across six continents move their customers to a secure, VMware-based cloud.

At a time when more organizations depend on the cloud to keep business going, iland provides customers with Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Backup as a Service (BaaS) solutions that are reliable, affordable and predictably priced. The 25-year-old company also provides support to backup Office 365 environments and object storage with 10 global data centers, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington, D.C., London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Singapore, Toronto, Melbourne and Sydney.

Over the last year, iland has successfully transformed its business to more than double the company’s annual channel revenue through substantial partner growth and customer demand for its secure cloud backup, infrastructure and disaster recovery solutions.

“Now when nearly everyone is using the cloud to work, play and keep in touch, our partners need all the help they can get to ensure their customers’ cloud environments are resilient and available,” said Koorosh Khashayar, vice president of iland’s global channels. “Whether it’s supporting existing customers or competing for new accounts, iland provides our partners with the guidance and resources they need to succeed. Our team of channel partners around the world continues to grow at an exponential rate as more organizations move as much of their operations to the cloud as fast as possible.”

The iland channel program includes a partner portal for training, certification and sales management in addition to tools like iland Catalyst, a complementary cloud assessment tool for organizations using VMware to model and right size cloud requirements without costly over-provisioning or detrimentally under-provisioning. So far this year, iland has seen the number of partners using the portal more than double while Catalyst is being used in the majority of new account proposals and cloud migrations.

“With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business.” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company’s program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel.”

The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognized by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics, and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia, iland delivers cloud services from its cloud regions throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Learn more at www.iland.com.

