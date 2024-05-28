iLearningEngines Showcased Enterprise AI Platform at Data & AI Edge in Sydney, Providing Demonstrations of Proprietary LLM and LAM Models That Will Enable Business Insights for Doublu.ai and its Clients

BETHESDA, Md., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iLearningEngines, Inc. (Nasdaq: AILE) (“iLearningEngines” or “the Company”), a leader in AI-powered learning and work automation, today announced a partnership with Doublu.ai, a provider of tailored AI solutions that drive business transformation. Through the partnership, iLearningEngines will support Doublu.ai and its clients by providing exceptional insights and efficiencies through iLearningEngines’ Enterprise AI Platform.

Doublu.ai is on a mission to revolutionize industries and redefine possibilities through AI. Consisting of a team of passionate AI experts, the company creates technology solutions that help businesses across various industries optimize operations, enhance decision-making and unlock new growth opportunities. Combining innovation, expertise and a commitment to excellence to create intelligent solutions, Doublu.ai’s transformative AI solutions are tailored to meet clients’ unique needs and drive business success. iLearningEngines’ Enterprise AI platform is a natural fit for Doublu.ai due to the solution’s ability to transform enterprise content and information into meaningful intelligence and insights, which can drive mission-critical business outcomes at scale.

“We are thrilled to partner with iLearningEngines, a leader in AI-driven learning and work automation solutions. This collaboration will transform the way we serve our clients across industries like financial services, retail and healthcare in Australia, providing exceptional insights and efficiencies,” said Arijit Sarkar, Managing Director at Doublu.ai. “By leveraging iLearningEngines’ cutting-edge technology, we can deliver enhanced value and innovation, ensuring our clients stay ahead in the competitive landscape.”

iLearningEngines also recently participated in the annual Data & AI Edge event in Sydney. During the event, the iLearningEngines team showcased its latest innovations in AI-driven learning and work automation. Attendees at the event were able to connect with iLearningEngines team members for firsthand access to live demonstrations of iLearningEngines’ flexible no-code AI canvas, applied AI platform, and iLearningEngines’ AI Engines that are transforming industries with scalable solutions for mission critical use cases.

“Data and AI Edge presented us with a fantastic opportunity to really put our applied AI platform front and center with the technology community, providing an in depth look at our proprietary LLM and LAM models and discover how our integration capabilities set new benchmarks in cognitive automation,” said Ratish Nair, AVP, Sales and Business Development at iLearningEngines. “Our applied AI platform allows clients to rapidly productize and deploy a wide range of AI applications and use cases at scale, which we believe truly makes iLearningEngines stand out in a complex, fast evolving market”

Data & AI Edge gathers leading data and technology stakeholders from around the world to share unique insights of top Chief Data Officers, and learn from global leaders in technology and science. The event includes cross-industry roundtable discussions and networking with expert stakeholders to inspire new ways of thinking.

About Doublu.ai

Doublu.ai uses their expertise in leveraging artificial intelligence to drive business transformation. They specialize in creating tailored AI solutions that help businesses across industries optimize operations, enhance decision-making, and unlock new growth opportunities. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Doublu.ai is committed to empowering their clients with advanced AI technologies to achieve exceptional results.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines (Nasdaq: AILE) is a leading Applied AI platform for learning and work automation. iLearningEngines enables Enterprises to rapidly productize and deploy a wide range of AI applications and use cases (AI Engines) at scale.

iLearningEngines is powered by proprietary vertical specific AI models and data with a flexible No Code AI canvas to drive rapid out-of-the-box deployment while offering low latency and high levels of data security and compliance.

Serving over 1,000 enterprise end customers, iLearningEngines is deployed globally into some of the most demanding vertical markets including Healthcare, Education, Insurance, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing and Public Sector to achieve mission critical outcomes.

