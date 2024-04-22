Rep. Ilhan Omar’s, D-Minn., daughter says she has nowhere to go and nothing to eat following her suspension from Barnard College after taking part in anti-Israel protests at Columbia University last week.
Isra Hirsi was among more than 100 people arrested and issued a summons for trespassing on Thursday after protests at Columbia University. Hours earlier, she said she had been suspended from Barnard College for “standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a gen
