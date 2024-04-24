Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said the Gaza cease-fire encampments at Columbia University are being “co-opted and made to look bad” – but would not answer questions on whether she would say the same about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“Throughout history, protests were co-opted and made to look bad so police and public leaders would shut them down. That’s what we are seeing now at Columbia University,” Omar wrote on X earlier this week.

“T

[Read Full story at source]