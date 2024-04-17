An 18-year-old Honduran man who was arrested in connection to a two-vehicle crash that killed an adviser to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., earlier this month was in the country illegally, having been detained at the border in 2021 and then let go, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tells Fox News Digital.

The illegal immigrant, Elmer Rueda-Linares, was involved in the deadly crash that took the life of father-of-one-Kurt Englehart in the early hours of Apri

[Read Full story at source]