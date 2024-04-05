Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says it has arrested a Colombian illegal immigrant charged with the rape of a minor in Massachusetts. The suspect was arrested but later released by local authorities despite ICE’s request to hold him.

The unnamed Colombian national was stopped entering the U.S. illegally in July 2022 and then released into the U.S. with a notice to appear in court by Border Patrol. He was also enrolled into the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program.

