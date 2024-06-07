Illegal immigrants who have entered the U.S. as part of the record-breaking migrant crisis are eligible for a range of services, assistance and benefits amid a complex network of federal, state and local programs and taxpayer-funded providers.
There were 2.4 million migrant crossings in the U.S. in fiscal year 2023, a new record, and more than 7 million have entered since 2021. While some of those have been returned or deported, many others have instead been processed and released into
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Landmark bill targets hidden foreign funds in schools as officials warn of CCP influence - June 7, 2024
- NY v. Trump: Judge reveals Facebook post implying juror discussed guilty verdict with family ahead of time - June 7, 2024
- Illegal immigrants are offered an array of taxpayer funded benefits, enticing more to come: ‘Pull factor’ - June 7, 2024