The El Paso district attorney on Thursday said his office will appeal a judge’s ruling that dismissed riot charges against hundreds of illegal immigrants who surged past troops in Texas and forced their way deeper into the U.S.

Authorities arrested more than 200 illegal immigrants on state rioting charges in the March 21 incident in which a group of predominantly adult male migrants pushed through concertina wire set up along the border with Mexico.

Footage of the inciden

[Read Full story at source]