The Venezuelan illegal immigrant influencer who went viral with his TikTok videos urging other migrants to squat in people’s homes has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, Fox News has learned.

Leonel Moreno was arrested by ICE’s Detroit field office and is now in federal custody, an ICE official told Fox News. He was caught by the agency’s fugitive ops team in Columbus, Ohio.

Moreno had illegally entered the U.S. in April 2022, ICE confirmed to

[Read Full story at source]