The four illegal migrants arrested and charged with violently attacking New York City police officers and released without bail have reportedly fled to California, a sanctuary state.
It’s unclear whether the Golden State will work with the state of New York to return the men to be prosecuted for their alleged crimes or whether the Department of Homeland Security will work to deport the individuals.
California law restricts state officers from assisting U.S. Immigration and Cust
