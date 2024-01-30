Illinois’ election board on Tuesday overruled an objection to former President Donald Trump’s eligibility to be on the state’s primary ballot.
The unanimous vote by the Illinois State Board of Elections, which is split evenly between Republicans and Democrats, comes after a recommendation that Trump be removed for inciting an insurrection. The board voted 8-0 that it did not have jurisdiction to determine whether Trump is constitutionally ineligible to appear on the b
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Woman discovers her name was listed on Minnesota presidential primary ballot, but not by her - January 30, 2024
- Biden claims ‘I’ve done all I can do’ to secure the border - January 30, 2024
- RNC averts fireworks at major meeting after scrapping resolution to name Trump the presumptive GOP nominee - January 30, 2024