U.S. Rep Mike Bost has won the Republican nomination in southern Illinois after a hard-fought primary battle with former state Sen. Darren Bailey.
Bailey, the 2022 GOP nominee for Illinois governor, challenged the five-term incumbent, claiming he was not conservative enough for the district that encompasses virtually the entire bottom one-third of the state. He sought the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, but Trump chose Bost.
ILLINOIS REPUBLICAN CONGRESSIONAL
