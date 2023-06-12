Jellystone Park Pine Lakes Splash Pad A new water playground, as well as new glamping cabins and tents are available for families to enjoy this summer at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone ParkCamp-Resort in Pittsfield, Illinois.

Pittsfield resort boasts new water slides, splash pad and luxury glamping accommodations

Summer promotions make vacations even more affordable

PITTSFIELD, Ill., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort at Pine Lakes, located in Pittsfield, Illinois, and owned by Four Points RV Resorts, is welcoming families with a new water playground, glamping accommodations and even more fun activities following a two year, multi-million dollar expansion.

The ideal getaway spot for families from St. Louis and Chicago, as well as other central Midwest cities, the park combines a picturesque environment with all of the fun attractions, activities, and Yogi Bear character interactions that make Jellystone Park famous.

The recently completed expansion includes:

Two new water slides

A water playground with splash pad

30 new luxury glamping cabins with full kitchens and bathrooms, air conditioning, flat panel TVs and hotel-style furniture

Four new glamping tents with stunning lake views, kitchens, luxurious rain showers, air conditioning and rustic designer furniture

Two new vacation rental homes, including one with a private pool

A new camp store stocked with vacation necessities and souvenirs

The heart of the park remains Pine Lake, which features a sandy beach and massive floating obstacle course — the largest in the state — along with plenty of space for boating, paddleboarding and fishing. It is encircled by a hiking trail. Landlubbers enjoy a pool and new jumping pillow, as well as activities including wagon rides, gel blasters, arts and crafts, and interactions with Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear and Boo Boo. Theme weekends, such as Chocolate Lovers Weekend, Louisiana Mardi Gras at Jellystone Park, Christmas in July Weekend, as well as fall and Halloween weekends, make visits even more fun.

“With our recent expansion, Jellystone Park at Pine Lakes is a one-stop vacation destination,” said Sean Vidrine, CEO of Four Points RV Resorts, which owns the resort. “With so many attractions and activities, everyone gets to do what they like without ever leaving the property.”

Vidrine added that a Jellystone Park vacation is extremely affordable, as many attractions and most activities are included with a cabin, RV site or tent site rental. Most cabins comfortably sleep up to six people, with some sleeping up to eight, eliminating the need for multiple hotel rooms. In addition, the high cost of eating out is eliminated as many accommodations feature kitchens. Peak season nightly rates for glamping cabins and luxury tents are less than $200, while RV sites are under $100. Tent sites are $76.

Jellystone Park at Pine Lakes is offering a number of summer promotions that make staying there an even greater value. Free RV and tent site rentals, free golf cart and water toy rentals, and complimentary access to the water obstacle course are among the available offers. Visit https://jellystonepinelakes.com/deals for details.

The resort also offers day passes.

Address: 1405 Lakeview Heights, Pittsfield, IL 62363

Phone: (217) 285-6719

Website and reservations: https://jellystonepinelakes.com

Social media: @jellystonepinelakes

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park at Pine Lakes is owned by Four Points RV Resorts, based in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Four Points RV Resorts acquired the Pittsfield Jellystone Park in 2020. It owns and operates three other Jellystone Park franchises, as well as two independent RV Resorts. For more information, visit https://fourpointsrvresorts.com.

