CHICAGO, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Illinois Joining Forces received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation , which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

Illinois Joining Forces is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps service members, veterans, and their families find local services and resources that support growth, wellness, and community.

“Our goal is to get upstream from crises such as suicide prevention and awareness, homelessness, and unemployment. We are here to take the call and connect veterans to services before a ‘crisis mode’ arises,” said Brenda Osuch, Interim Executive Director.

The Care Coordination Center of Illinois Joining Forces takes requests from all veterans statewide by conducting a comprehensive intake process to determine short-term and long-term support. Some of the most requested needs are emergency financial assistance, including housing, food, and essential utilities.

“We wrap our arms around the veteran to make sure we understand their specific needs and connect them to the resources they need,” said Jim Dolan, Sr. Director of Development.

“It is great that Illinois Joining Forces helps those who served our country find the help that they need,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The organization will use the SBB Research Group Foundation grant to support the Care Coordination Center by providing a rapid response fund. This fund will help to avert any urgent crisis that an individual veteran or family member may need.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

