An Illinois judge announced late Wednesday that former President Trump has been removed from the state’s 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot, citing his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.
Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter barred Trump from the Illinois ballot one month after the anti-Trump challenge was dismissed by the Illinois State Board of Elections. Illinois goes to the polls March 19.
Illinois is now the third state where Trump was booted from the ballo
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Illinois judge removes Trump from state ballot, citing ‘insurrectionist ban’ - February 28, 2024
- Haley says Trump should not be ‘entirely immune’ from criminal penalties - February 28, 2024
- Kentucky Senate passes a top-priority bill to stimulate cutting-edge research at public universities - February 28, 2024