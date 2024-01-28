An Illinois suburb decided against moving forward with a plan to have residents house migrants in their homes following a councilman’s viral proposal to put together a “sign-up” sheet.
Naperville, an affluent suburb located roughly 30 miles west of Chicago, had considered having residents volunteer to bring migrants into their homes amid concerns that Chicago’s struggles to house migrants may spill over into the suburbs.
On Thursday, city staff decided it was not nec
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Haley blasts RNC for rushing to Trump as nominee, calls on Americans to ‘remember what normal felt like’ - January 28, 2024
- Illinois suburb scraps migrant housing ‘sign-up’ sheet after councilman’s viral proposal to residents - January 28, 2024
- Lankford cites ‘election year’ for waning GOP support on border bill: ‘Not about letting 5000 people in a day’ - January 28, 2024