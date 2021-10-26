Illumio Introduces Illumio CloudSecure for Cloud-Native Application Visibility and Control to Accelerate the Path to Zero Trust

New Agentless Solution Delivers Zero Trust Segmentation of Cloud-Native Applications in Multi- and Hybrid Cloud Environments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Illumio Inc., the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust segmentation, today announced Illumio CloudSecure®, a new solution that gives organizations agentless visibility and enables teams to build and orchestrate dynamic cloud workload policies at scale using native controls in their public, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Now, with Illumio’s market-leading Zero Trust segmentation solutions, security teams can prevent the devastating impact of cyberattacks and ransomware by securing their entire environment, including cloud-native applications such as platform as a service (PaaS), serverless, cloud managed containers, and managed database services, in addition to workloads running in public and hybrid clouds, data centers and endpoints.

According to the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Cloud Security, 2021, “By 2023, 70% of all enterprise workloads will be deployed in cloud infrastructure and platform services, up from 40% in 2020… Through 2025, more than 99% of cloud breaches will have a root cause of preventable misconfigurations or mistakes by end users.”1 While organizations aim to leverage the agility and innovation of the cloud to accelerate their digital transformation, they also need a purpose-built solution to address the unique security needs of this dynamic environment.

“The growing complexity of inter-cloud and data center communications makes it particularly challenging for organizations to understand and properly protect their environments, which often leaves the door wide open for attackers. Illumio CloudSecure builds resiliency into organizations’ multi-cloud environments to dramatically reduce the fallout of attacks,” said PJ Kirner, CTO and co-founder at Illumio. “Illumio CloudSecure is the only cloud-native, agentless application visibility and control solution that can be quickly deployed to provide a single interface to understand and mitigate risk across multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, and on-premises data center environments. This means users can see all communications between workloads and applications across their distributed business estate, understand and respond to threats, and ultimately better protect their organizations.”

“Law firms around the world are focused on stopping ransomware and securing customer data, and Illumio has been a strategic technology protecting our business in the cloud and the data center,” said Alex Diaz, head of infrastructure and operations at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. “Illumio CloudSecure will let us see risk across our cloud-native applications now in the same view as our overall IT environment, which will help us to assess and prioritize cloud risks, build Zero Trust policies to secure our data, and better continuously protect our business.”

See Everything with Unmatched Cloud Visibility

Illumio CloudSecure delivers agentless, real-time insights on cloud-native application traffic, security policy, usage, access and risk exposure. The solution gives organizations visibility into the full spectrum of their cloud-native infrastructure, cloud managed containers (AWS EKS, AWS ECS, Azure AKS, etc.), serverless computing (AWS Lambda), cloud managed database instances (AWS RDS, Azure SQL Database, Azure Database, etc.), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and other platform-as-a-service (PaaS) resources in one single interface. This eliminates common blind spots in multi-cloud environments and proactively detects cloud risks, misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, malicious activity, and security incidents. This intelligent and complete visibility allows customers to reduce their reliance on disparate tools and minimizes human error.

Understand and Respond to Threats with Automated Control

By understanding cloud-native application behavior based on what has happened and what could happen across multiple clouds, customers can make informed decisions about what to prioritize and how to manage risk. Illumio CloudSecure automates labels and continuously monitors cloud environments, which helps teams quickly diagnose issues and easily manage their security policy with dynamic controls. The solution automatically builds and recommends optimal Zero Trust policies across cloud providers and accounts, so organizations can deliver security at the pace of DevOps.

Protect Everywhere with Orchestrated Policy and Enforcement

Illumio CloudSecure can safely program and orchestrate cloud workload security policies inside of AWS Security Groups at scale (and on Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform in 2022), enabling customers to mitigate risk and continuously protect cloud-native applications, virtual machines, containers, serverless, PaaS and IaaS infrastructure – all without an agent. And by leveraging a rich integration with Illumio Core, organizations can see all workload communications and maintain a consistent security policy across their entire IT estate, from cloud-native applications and public/private clouds to data centers, mainframes, and endpoints. Ultimately, organizations mitigate risk, lower costs, and accelerate their path to a full Zero Trust security model.

To learn more about Illumio CloudSecure register here for our webinar on November 17, 2021 at 11:00am PT or visit: https://www.illumio.com/cloudsecure

1Hype Cycle for Cloud Security, 2021, Gartner, Tom Croll, Jay Heiser, July 27, 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Illumio

Illumio, the pioneer and market leader of Zero Trust segmentation, prevents breaches from becoming cyber disasters. Illumio protects critical applications and valuable digital assets with proven segmentation technology purpose-built for the Zero Trust security model. Illumio ransomware mitigation and segmentation solutions see risk, isolate attacks, and secure data across cloud-native apps, hybrid and multi-clouds, data centers, and endpoints, enabling the world’s leading organizations to strengthen their cyber resiliency and reduce risk.

CONTACT: Contact Information Holly Pyper comms-team@illumio.com 669.800.5000