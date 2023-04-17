Illumio ZTS platform delivered 111 percent return on investment and 66 percent reduction in blast radius

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Illumio, Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation company, today launched the Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation ROI Calculator, a self-service tool that quantifies what an organization’s return on investment (ROI) on Illumio’s Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) platform would be, bringing more clarity into their decision-making process.

In a difficult economy, organizations need to understand and be able to show the impact of every dollar they spend, and they need solutions that deliver a reliable return on investment. By answering a few simple questions related to their specific business environment, respondents will receive a written assessment of the quantitative impact Illumio ZTS would have on their organization, which will arm decision makers with data to support further investment in cybersecurity initiatives that reduce risk and increase resilience to breaches.

Illumio recently commissioned a Total Economic ImpactTM of Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) study from Forrester Consulting, who interviewed Forrester analysts, Illumio stakeholders, and Illumio customers from organizations of varying sizes and industries to inform their findings. The study found that Illumio delivered a total benefit of $10.2 million over three years and paid for itself in six months for a composite organization. Additionally, over three years Illumio ZTS:

Reduced a cyberattack’s blast radius by 66 percent by restricting lateral movement, which saved $1.8 million via decreased overall risk exposure.

Drove $3 million in savings via tool consolidation and reduced firewall costs.

Saved $3.8 million by limiting unplanned downtime.

Increased InfoSec’s operational efficiency by $1.6 million by reducing the time and effort needed to implement security policy.

Delivered 111 percent return on investment.

“The security industry is moving from the prevention and detection eras to the breach containment era to minimize the impact of breaches on the broader organization,” said PJ Kirner, CTO and co-founder at Illumio. “With a challenging economy, CFOs and boards are asking security teams to quantify the return on their investments. With this ROI calculator, leaders can validate the impact ZTS would have on their specific organization, accelerating the implementation of core security strategies that augment prevention and detection technologies to reduce risk and increase resilience to breaches more quickly.”

To measure the impact Illumio ZTS could have on your organization, use the Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation ROI Calculator. Learn more about The Forrester Total Economic ImpactTM of Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation here.

