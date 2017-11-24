iLOOKABOUT Announces Renewal of Agreement with MPAC for its propertyline™ Application to the Toronto Real Estate Board

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA) (“iLOOKABOUT” or “the Company”) today announced that the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (“MPAC”) has executed a multi-year renewal to its agreement with iLOOKABOUT to host and manage MPAC’s propertylineTM application for use by the Toronto Real Estate Board (“TREB”). This renewal provides more than fifty thousand real estate professionals and members with continued access to key assessment data to help prospective purchasers and sellers make informed decisions about their property. iLOOKABOUT has integrated MPAC’s assessment data with the Company’s StreetScape™ imagery as well as third party content such as aerial imagery and demographic data elements to provide REALTORS™ with market intelligence across municipalities in Ontario. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“The multi-year renewal of the propertyline™ agreement with MPAC and TREB serves as clear validation of the utility of the application and ensures it will continue to be a valuable source of information for prospective purchasers and sellers of real estate in Ontario,” remarked Laurence Rose, Chief Executive Officer of iLOOKABOUT. “The endorsement of our capabilities by MPAC and TREB is a testament to the collaborative working relationship of our respective organizations,” stated Jeff Young, iLOOKABOUT’s President.

About MPAC

The Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (“MPAC”) is an independent, not-for-profit corporation, responsible for assessing and classifying more than five million properties in Ontario in compliance with the Assessment Act established by the Government of Ontario.

MPAC also provides products and services such as propertyline™, a secure e-commerce solution for property information, to a number of sectors including banks, mortgage firms and other assessment jurisdictions. propertyline™ enables users to purchase Assessment, Site, Structural, and Sales data on all types of properties across Ontario in an easy-to-use online store format. Information is refreshed from MPAC’s database weekly to ensure users have access to the most current property information in Ontario. propertyline™ can be accessed at www.propertyline.ca

About TREB

Toronto Real Estate Board (“TREB”) is a not-for-profit corporation founded in 1920 by a small group of real estate practitioners. Today, as Canada’s largest real estate board, TREB serves more than 50,000 licensed real estate Brokers and Salespersons in and about the Greater Toronto Area. TREB is the collective voice for both its commercial and residential REALTOR® Members and operates under the direction of an elected voluntary Board of 16 Directors.

About iLOOKABOUT

iLOOKABOUT is a software, data analytics and visual intelligence company focused on real property. The Company primarily serves the property assessment, property taxation, municipal, insurance, and appraisal sectors, both public and private, in North America. iLOOKABOUT provides powerful data analytics to the real estate industry through its Real Property Tax Analytics software offering. The Company’s proprietary StreetScape™ imagery and real property focused web-based application, GeoViewPort™, unifies property related data and enables desktop review of properties. iLOOKABOUT has integrated analytics and workflow management applications into GeoViewPort™ which create highly valued service offerings for its clients. To augment its technology based offerings, the Company provides real estate consulting services, with a focus on the Property Tax and Valuation sectors.

iLOOKABOUT’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA.

