iLOOKABOUT Enters into Market Making Services Agreement with Venture Liquidity Providers Inc.

TORONTO, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA) (“iLOOKABOUT” or “the Company”) today announced that, subject to regulatory approval, it has reappointed Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (“VLP”) to provide market making services designed to promote market stability, natural liquidity, mitigate price volatility, and enhance the trading experience for investors pursuant to a services agreement to be effective June 1, 2018 (the “Agreement”).

The market-making services will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for a period of 12 months, subject to automatic annual renewal. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. iLOOKABOUT and VLP act at arm’s length, and neither VLP nor W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd. have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service will be provided by W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd. The fees payable by the Company to VLP are for services only.

This agreement will replace the Company’s current market making agreement with Independent Trading Group Inc.

About iLOOKABOUT

iLOOKABOUT is a software, data analytics, data aggregation and visual intelligence company focused on real property. The Company primarily serves the property assessment, property taxation, municipal, insurance, and appraisal sectors, both public and private, in North America. iLOOKABOUT provides powerful data analytics to the real estate industry through its Real Property Tax Analytics software offering. The Company’s proprietary StreetScapeTM imagery and real property focused web-based application, GeoViewPort™, unifies property related data and enables desktop review of properties. iLOOKABOUT has integrated analytics and workflow management applications into GeoViewPortTM which create highly valued service offerings for its clients. To augment its technology-based offerings, the Company provides real estate consulting services, with a focus on the Property Tax and Valuation sectors.

iLOOKABOUT’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA.

