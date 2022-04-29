IMAC Holdings Expands The Back Company Presence in Central Florida

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), today announces the selection of two The Back Space locations in the Orlando metropolitan area. After the successful completion of its pilot program for The Back Space retail chiropractic concept located in select Walmart stores, the Company is capitalizing on consumer acceptance in the central Florida test market by adding locations in Orlando and Sanford.

“We are excited about the progress of the Back Space and recognize there is an opportunity to develop brand awareness and operating efficiencies with more storefronts to piggyback early success in our central Florida test market,” said Jeff Ervin, Chief Executive Officer of IMAC. “The Sanford and Orlando store selections represent the start of our recently announced expansion plan. We have received robust interest from prospective franchisees throughout Florida and believe our customers will benefit from increased access to The Back Space spinal health and wellness care centers.”

The Back Space’s retail healthcare centers specialize in chiropractic adjustments and percussion tool therapies for soft tissue recovery, muscle relaxation and spinal wellness. Services are offered on a walk-in and appointment basis, priced at $25 per treatment, with memberships available for $65 per month that are valid at any The Back Space location.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc. 

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic, and life science therapies for movement restricting diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address the aging population, IMAC Holdings owns or manages more than 15 outpatient medical clinics and has partnered with several active and former professional athletes to promote a minimally invasive approach to sports medicine. IMAC’s The Back Company retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC’s control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur.

