IMAC Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Financial performance improves sequentially with record billable patient visits and highlights strong operational and fiscal management despite continued COVID-19 impact

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments:

Announced the opening of enrollment in early November in its Phase 1 clinical study of umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s Disease



Announced the addition of three new highly qualified independent directors – Maurice “Mo” Evans, Michael Pruitt, and Cary Sucoff – to its board of directors



Sold its Lexington, Ky. property for $1.3 million in a sale-leaseback transaction



Reduced general and administrative expenses by 27% year-over-year and 20% quarter-over-quarter to $961,521 in the third quarter of 2020 with positive impacts from the realization of expense synergies from centralized purchasing, improved ordering, inventory control, and expense management, most notably from lower travel expenses given the coronavirus pandemic



Recognized record billable patient volume of 37,992 visits in the third quarter of 2020, up 8% year-over-year



Patient expenses declined 55% to $428,615 in the third quarter of 2020 from $950,517 in same period in 2019 due to improvements in supply management and a shift in service mix from knee care to spinal patients, who have a lower associated cost of therapy, reflecting behavioral adjustments associated with COVID-19-based activity restrictions



Wellness Membership subscribers increased 20% sequentially during the quarter to 762 members

“We are at an exciting time in the Company’s development, with the recent launch of its Phase 1 clinical trial for IMAC’s umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cell treatment for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. This is a complement to IMAC’s evolution as a regenerative rehabilitation company. These proprietary advancements give IMAC the potential to dramatically improve the non-opioid treatment landscape for a variety of physical ailments and derive asset value beyond its brick and mortar locations. This focus, along with the addition of three deeply experienced, growth-oriented professionals to IMAC’s board of directors, should help IMAC capitalize on timely opportunities,” commented Jeffrey Ervin, IMAC’s Chief Executive Officer.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to negatively impact IMAC’s revenue on a year-over-year basis, the Company has been extremely diligent and focused on continuing what it began prior to the pandemic to ensure that it is wisely allocating capital, strategically reducing expenses, and prudently managing operations. All of this is being done with an eye toward continuing to expand both in the markets where IMAC has a foothold and in creating new and adjacent market opportunities through acquisition and partnerships. Even in this challenging environment, IMAC’s third quarter results exhibited a marked improvement from the second quarter of 2020 with net patient revenue of $3.5 million in the third quarter, up 35% sequentially from $2.6 million in the second quarter. Additionally, G&A costs decreased by 20 percent sequentially from the second quarter, which, when coupled with the sequential revenue increase, led to a 23% improvement in operating loss over the same period.

“Looking at how that translates to patient care, patient visits increased 44% quarter-over-quarter while patient expenses decreased 55%. IMAC’s patient service mix shifted in the quarter to a higher concentration of spine patients, rather than knee patients, which lowered both IMAC’s average charge per visit as well as its patient treatment expense, driving quarter-over-quarter improvement. Lastly, IMAC remains committed to improving its balance sheet and operations, reducing its notes payable in the quarter by approximately $1.2 million to a balance of $4.5 million, with nearly $1.7 million of this amount in the form of a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loan that we anticipate will achieve at least partial forgiveness” concluded Mr. Ervin.

Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net patient service revenues decreased 20% to $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease was due to the continued impact of COVID-19 and a change in the procedure mix. Patient service revenue decreased 14% to $9.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $10.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease is attributable to the IMAC’s acquisitions of clinics in Chicago and Florida in April 2019 and January 2020, respectively, along with the impacts of COVID-19.

The Company reported a net loss per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 of $0.12 vs. a loss per share of $0.19 for the comparable year-ago period. For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss per share of $0.49 vs a loss per share of $0.68 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement-restricting diseases and conditions. IMAC owns or manages 15 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening two Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, as well as Mike Ditka IMAC Regeneration Centers and a Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC’s control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur.

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,664,304 $ 373,689 Accounts receivable, net 1,433,457 1,258,325 Deferred compensation, current portion 241,946 312,258 Other assets 452,741 633,303 Total current assets 3,792,448 2,577,575 Property and equipment, net 1,861,879 3,692,009 Other assets: Goodwill 2,040,696 2,040,696 Intangible assets, net 6,846,385 7,169,072 Deferred equity costs 143,655 170,274 Deferred compensation, net of current portion 310,006 549,563 Security deposits 413,407 499,488 Right of use asset 3,965,755 3,719,401 Total other assets 13,719,904 14,148,494 Total assets $ 19,374,231 $ 20,418,078 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,367,438 $ 2,909,666 Patient deposits 373,678 189,691 Notes payable, current portion, net of deferred loan costs 1,839,306 1,422,554 Finance lease obligation, current portion 18,047 17,473 Line of credit 79,961 79,961 Liability to issue common stock, current portion 310,575 421,044 Operating lease liability, current portion 1,051,964 1,025,247 Total current liabilities 6,040,969 6,065,636 Long-term liabilities: Notes payable, net of current portion 2,671,333 2,109,065 Finance lease obligation, net of current portion 52,957 66,565 Liability to issue common stock, net of current portion 378,760 578,866 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 3,723,398 3,660,654 Other non-current liabilities 15,000 – Total liabilities 12,882,417 12,480,786 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized, nil issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively – – Common stock – $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 authorized, 11,839,972 and 8,913,258 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 11,834 8,907 Additional paid-in capital 24,119,889 20,050,634 Accumulated deficit (15,235,941 ) (10,042,050 ) Non-controlling interest (2,403,968 ) (2,080,199 ) Total stockholders’ equity 6,491,814 7,937,292 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,374,231 $ 20,418,078

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Patient revenues, net $ 3,477,841 $ 4,355,904 $ 9,359,490 $ 10,882,487 Management fees – – 12,487 – Total revenue 3,477,841 4,355,904 9,371,977 10,882,487 Operating expenses: Patient expenses 428,615 950,517 1,213,799 2,314,424 Salaries and benefits 2,622,266 2,878,391 7,882,665 7,536,223 Share-based compensation 108,377 112,959 311,406 288,298 Advertising and marketing 234,694 317,800 650,861 1,014,144 Grant funds – – (415,978 ) – General and administrative 961,521 1,311,315 3,406,116 3,718,506 Depreciation and amortization 430,121 422,405 1,334,267 1,104,961 Total operating expenses 4,785,594 5,993,387 14,383,136 15,976,556 Operating loss (1,307,753 ) (1,637,483 ) (5,011,159 ) (5,094,069 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 6,028 120 6,067 125 Other income (expenses) 6 (94 ) 6 (15,384 ) Beneficial conversion interest expense – – – (639,159 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 9,783 – (99,761 ) – Loss on disposal of assets (39,047 ) – (60,272 ) – Interest expense (141,416 ) (74,456 ) (352,541 ) (190,337 ) Total other (expenses) (164,646 ) (74,430 ) (506,501 ) (844,755 ) Net loss before income taxes (1,472,399 ) (1,711,913 ) (5,517,660 ) (5,938,824 ) Income taxes – – – – Net loss (1,472,399 ) (1,711,913 ) (5,517,660 ) (5,938,824 ) Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest 42,741 162,951 323,769 889,907 Net loss attributable to IMAC Holdings, Inc. $ (1,429,658 ) $ (1,548,962 ) $ (5,193,891 ) $ (5,048,917 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.68 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 11,839,972 8,366,287 10,549,899 7,472,738

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(Unaudited)

Common Stock Additional Non- Number of

Shares Par Paid-In-

Capital Controlling

Interest Accumulated Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2018 4,533,623 $ 4,534 $ 1,233,966 $ (1,625,840 ) $ (3,544,820 ) $ (3,932,160 ) Common stock issued for initial public offering proceeds, net of related fees 850,000 850 3,503,314 – – 3,504,164 Issuance of common stock in connection with convertible notes 449,217 449 2,245,636 – – 2,246,085 Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisitions 1,410,183 1,410 7,247,798 – – 7,249,208 Exercise of warrants 9,900 10 49,490 – – 49,500 Net loss – – – (431,223 ) (1,599,187 ) (2,030,410 ) Balance, March 31, 2019 7,252,923 7,253 14,280,204 (2,057,063 ) (5,144,007 ) 7,086,387 Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisitions 1,002,306 1,002 4,072,436 – – 4,073,438 Exercise of warrants 61,569 62 307,783 – – 307,845 Issuance of employee stock options – – 16,216 – – 16,216 Net loss – – – (295,733 ) (1,900,768 ) (2,196,501 ) Balance, June 30, 2019 8,316,798 8,317 18,676,639 (2,352,796 ) (7,044,775 ) 9,287,385 Issuance of common stock 133,297 133 150,652 – – 150,785 Issuance of employee stock options – – 35,963 – – 35,963 Net loss – – – (162,951 ) (1,548,962 ) (1,711,913 ) Balance, September 30, 2019 8,450,095 $ 8,450 $ 18,863,254 $ (2,515,747 ) $ (8,593,737 ) $ 7,762,220

Common Stock Additional Non- Number of

Shares Par Paid-In-

Capital Controlling

Interest Accumulated Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2019 8,913,257 $ 8,907 $ 20,050,634 $ (2,080,199 ) $ (10,042,050 ) $ 7,937,292 Issuance of common stock 1,095,840 1,096 1,376,122 – – 1,377,218 Issuance of employee stock options – – 38,359 – – 38,359 Net loss – – – (336,604 ) (1,733,545 ) (2,070,149 ) Balance, March 31, 2020 10,009,097 10,003 21,465,115 (2,416,803 ) (11,775,595 ) 7,282,720 Issuance of common stock 1,830,875 1,831 2,576,820 – – 2,578,651 Issuance of employee stock options – – 37,569 – – 37,569 Net income (loss) – – – 55,576 (2,030,688 ) (1,975,112 ) Balance, June 30, 2020 11,839,972 11,834 24,079,504 (2,361,227 ) (13,806,283 ) 7,923,828 Issuance of employee stock options – – 40,385 – – 40,385 Net loss – – – (42,741 ) (1,429,658 ) (1,472,399 ) Balance, September 30, 2020 11,839,972 $ 11,834 $ 24,119,889 $ (2,403,968 ) $ (15,235,941 ) $ 6,491,814

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)