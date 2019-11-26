IMAC Holdings to Present at the LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event on December 10, 2019

Breaking News
BRENTWOOD, Tenn, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announced that Jeff Ervin, Chief Executive Officer of IMAC will be a featured presenter at the LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM Pacific Time at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Mr. Ervin will provide an overview of the company’s business model and growth strategy and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

For those interested in attending or for registered attendees who wish to request meetings, please contact David Scher at [email protected] or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. It owns or manages 14 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening two Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, and a Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC’s control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com IMAC

Press Contact:
Laura Fristoe
[email protected]

Investors
Bret Shapiro
(516) 222-2560
[email protected]

