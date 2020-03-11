IMAC Regeneration Centers Continues Partnership with the U.S. Federal Government as a Provider of Health Care for the Department of Labor Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs

IMAC Regeneration Centers Approved to Provide Medical Treatment, Physical Therapy and Chiropractic Care for the Division of Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation (DEEOIC), Federal Employees’ Compensation Act (FECA) and Division of Coal Mine Workers’ Compensation (DCMWC) programs.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announced that the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has named IMAC Regeneration Centers as an approved provider of medical treatment, physical therapy and chiropractic services for their Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (OWCP). The OWCP administers four major disability compensation programs that provide wage replacement benefits, medical treatment, vocational rehabilitation and other benefits to certain workers or their dependents who experience work-related injury or occupational disease.

“Government agencies are progressively looking for ways to improve health plan coverage and access for workers to receive the highest quality care possible. We feel honored to have the opportunity to provide innovative opioid alternatives to manage chronic pain and improve quality of life through our Regenerative Medicine Centers,” stated Jeff Ervin, CEO of IMAC Holdings. “IMAC strives to be a leader in developing innovative treatments for patients coping with chronic illnesses as well as offering state-of-the-art non-opioid pain management for those suffering from back or knee pain. We fully support current government initiatives to reduce opioid prescribing and can help by offering people an effective solution for pain without the risk of addiction.”

IMAC now serves DOL OWCP enrollees at nine locations in six markets in the United States. In addition to the DOL OWCP programs, the U.S. Federal Government Department of Veterans Affairs recently named IMAC as a recognized provider in its Community Care Network. IMAC, along with the VA, is committed to providing veterans the world-class health care they have earned and share in the VA’s goal “to do so by adhering to the highest standards of compassion, commitment, excellence, professionalism, integrity, accountability, and stewardship.”

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. It owns or manages 14 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening two Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, and a Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC’s control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com IMAC

