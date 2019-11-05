IMAC Regeneration Centers Recognized as a Participant Provider in the U.S. Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs Community Care Network

IMAC Regeneration Centers Will Provide Veterans with the Opportunity to Supplement Their Healthcare within an Established Network of Civilian Care Providers

BRENTWOOD, Tenn, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs has named IMAC Regeneration Centers as part of its Community Care Network, which provides Veterans the opportunity to supplement their managed healthcare with established networks of civilian care providers.

“We work directly with the VA to provide Veterans who experience chronic pain and movement-restricting conditions with the best access to medical treatments, physical therapy, occupational therapy and chiropractic care as part of our work as a Veterans Affairs Community Care Network provider. We are dedicated to ensuring these Veterans receive timely, high quality care through our non-surgical, non-opioid regenerative rehabilitation services,” stated Jeff Ervin, CEO of IMAC Holdings.

“In addition to providing services to these heroes, we are particularly proud to employ multiple Veterans of our Armed Services in our treatment centers, who understand firsthand the conditions Veterans may experience,” said Matt Wallis, President and COO of IMAC Holdings. “Offering our Veterans viable solutions from diagnosis of the underlying causes of their pain, to offering innovative and unique treatment solutions is what makes IMAC Regeneration Centers special and we are gratified to be working with the Veterans’ Administration under this program.”

During the coming months, IMAC Holdings will also increase its efforts to raise awareness and appreciation of our nation’s Veterans through local outreach programs around its centers in Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri. In addition, the company recently donated more than $5,000 to the PGA Reach Foundation, which supports PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere). PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical well-being.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. It owns or manages 14 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening two Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, and a Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC’s control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com IMAC

