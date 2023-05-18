North America is leading in the global image guided systems market with U.S. contributing a market share of 41.2% in 2022 to the global market due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

NEWARK, Del, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global image guided systems market was around US$ 7.23 Billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 8.4% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 17.41 Billion in 2033.

The practice of neurosurgery has undergone a revolution thanks to image-guided surgery (IGS) throughout the past few decades. IGS is frequently used to detect and remove intracranial gliomas and their metastases, but it is also helpful for meningioma surgery, particularly for accessing deep tumors, designing an ideal craniotomy for superficial lesions, and locating crucial neurovascular structures deep into the tumor in the skull base surgery. Meningioma surgery also has the benefit of having little to no brain shift, which enables accurate navigation to be carried out continuously throughout the process. The market is expected to continue to drive the rise in complicated operations and the incidence of trauma. It is anticipated that image-guided procedures would spread more widely in developing economies. Additionally, collaborations, and product releases in image-guided therapy among manufacturers are anticipated to fuel market expansion in the next decade.

Similarly, as the population is more inclined towards minimally invasive procedures, an increase in the geriatric population is likely to cause an increase in many chronic conditions like hypertension, cancer, and many more. These factors will drive the market.

Drivers and Challenges have an Impact on Market Dynamics, which can Impact your Business. Find more details in your Sample Report copy: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-959

Key Takeaways:

Device is the leading segment and held about 75.5% market share in 2022, due to the increased demand for less intrusive image-guided treatments and more precise procedures.

By Application, the neurosurgery segment is leading and held around 29.3% market share in 2022, owing to the increasing requirement of technologically advanced image guided devices in neurological surgeries.

By end user, the hospitals dominated the global image guided systems market holding the total market share of about 74.8% by the end of 2022, owing to the convenience and ease of accessibility to a range of surgical procedures.

By region, North America is leading in the global image guided systems market with U.S. contributing a market share of 41.2% in 2022 to the global market due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

“High Adoption Rate Due to Enhanced Accuracy and Improved Patient Outcomes Coupled with the Development of IGS are Driving the Market,” – says an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Competition:

Manufacturers are aware of the competitive landscape in the image-guided systems market and recognize the need to stay ahead. By introducing new and advanced products, they aim to gain a competitive edge and capture a larger market share. Key manufacturers are also engaging in collaborations and partnerships with research institutions to leverage their expertise and insights in developing cutting-edge image-guided systems.

In February 2021, Philips introduced the ClarifEye augmented reality surgical navigation system to its lineup of products. The aim was to enhance minimally invasive spine surgeries by combining 3D and 2D visualizations while minimizing X-ray exposure, using 3D augmented reality technology.

Are you looking for more details about latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to Our Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-959

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the image guided systems market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global image guided systems market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on product– {Device, [Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance, Imaging, Endoscopes, X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)], Software}, by Application- [Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gastroenterology, Urology, Oncology Surgery, Others (ENT, Dental, Pulmonary surgery)], by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Research & Academic Institutes), across seven regions of the world.

Key Players:

Siemens Healthineers

Analogic Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Stryker Corporation

Carestream Health

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Hologic

United Imaging Technologies Inc.

BrainLab AG

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg

Smith & Nephew Plc

Key Segments Covered:

By Product:

Devices Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Ultrasound Systems Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Endoscopes X-ray Fluoroscopy Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Softwares

By Application:

Cardiac Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Gastroenterology

Urology

Oncology Surgery

Others (ENT, Dental, Pulmonary surgery)

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Buy Now and Gain Access to Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in the Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/959

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value Added Insights

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Installed Base Scenario, By Key Countries

4.3. Product Features/ USPs

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Porter’s Analysis

4.6. Regulatory Landscape

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Global Healthcare Expenditure Outlook

5.1.3. Global Life Expectancy Outlook

5.1.4. Global Medical Devices Market (Parent Market Analysis)

Have a Look at Related Research Reports in the Healthcare Domain:

Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market Size: According to Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis in a recent market survey, the global celiac disease diagnostics market was valued at US$ 271.3 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 647.3 Million by 2033.

Single-use Gastroscopes Market Share: According to Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis in a recent market survey, the global single-use gastroscopes market was valued at US$ 167.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 807.8 Million by 2033.

Extraction Kits Market Growth: The global demand for extraction kits is expected to increase at 7.1% CAGR over the forecast period. The extraction kits market size is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,293.4 Million by 2023.

Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy and Fracture Healing Market Application: The global anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 14,051.6 Million in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 22,427.6 Million by 2033, anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Market Forecast: The over-the-counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market is expected to expand its roots at a steady CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of US$ 8.8 Billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 19.01 Billion by 2033.

Esophageal Implant Market Analysis: The global esophageal implant market size is estimated to reach US$ 147.0 Million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, global esophageal implant sales are projected to soar at 6.7% CAGR. By the end of 2033, total market value is likely to exceed US$ 280.2 Million.

Synchrotron Instrumentation Market Outlook: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global synchrotron instrumentation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 1.05 Billion in 2023 to US$ 1.80 Billion by 2033.

Robotic Lung Biopsy Market Sales: The robotic lung biopsy market size is projected to be worth US$ 408.0 Million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, global robotic lung biopsy demand is forecast to rise at 9.6% CAGR. Total market valuation at the end of 2033 is expected to surpass US$ 1,023.05 Million.

Dermatology Excimer Lasers Market Volume: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global dermatology excimer lasers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 87.7 Million in 2023 to US$ 258.4 Million by 2033.

Dental Crown Removal Market Demand: The dental crown removal market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 294.59 Million in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 461.9 Million by 2033. The market is capturing a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com