Image Protect CEO Matt Goldman Featured on Popular Podcast

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is pleased to announce that Matthew Goldman, CEO, will be the featured guest on the popular SmallCapVoice podcast. The interview will go live on Wednesday, October 9, at 11 a.m. ET at www.smallcapvoice.com .

The interview will give current and prospective shareholders a deeper and more thorough understanding of the Company’s revolutionary Fotofy platform launch, and allow listeners to have a real-time, in-depth experience of the big picture vision from the Company’s CEO, including a sense of the progress the Company has made since launching the Fotofy platform in August, and where the Company is headed from here.

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

