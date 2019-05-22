Image Protect Partners With Europe’s Largest Copyright Registry Expanding Its Grasp in the Copyright Infringement Sector

Set to Offer Seamless Full Spectrum Protection, Two Leading Industry Pioneers Join Forces

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL ) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, has entered into partnership with SafeCreative , to strengthen the existing platform with reverse search its members for CopyRight Infringements. Safe Creative is an innovative technological systems provider launched in 2007 that offers Rights Holders and Content Owners copyright evidence through the most efficient and advanced venue.

This Partnership enables Safe Creative to utilize the Image Protect back-end search engine. Strengthening the system with a rapid back end search, Rights Holders are able to identify Images across the global internet that have been used without License. Safe Creative has accumulated over 300,000 registered Artists, and to date, over 10,000 have signed up for Image Protect’s monthly monitoring service.

Company Co-CEO Matthew Goldman stated, “This is a perfectly complementary partnership, wherein Safe Creative clients obtain access through the sophisticated Registry, positioning them to utilize our state-of-the-art search engine, broadening results, and yielding us a robust and distinct advantage in the evolving market. We expect this to be a nice contributor as we prepare to roll these Artists into our Market Place Image Launch slated for August 1st.”

ABOUT SAFE CREATIVE : Safe Creative is a company offering since 2007 technological systems for the generation and management of copyrights evidence in the most innovative, efficient and advanced way. The project, which has the support of tens of thousands of creators, companies and institutions around the world, has become habitual interlocutor and reference point regarding policies and other aspects of copyright issues.

Thanks to the extensive experience of having performed hundreds of thousands of registrations made, a dedicated and experienced team and a permanent interaction with users of the platform, Safe Creative is a living project that adapts and anticipates the necessary changes to meet the challenges of copyright in both digital and analog environments.

About Image Protect: Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision: Cautionary statement for purposes of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.