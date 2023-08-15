The Marketing Delivery platform company ranks among America’s fastest-growing private businesses and is the 8th-fastest-growing in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Image Relay , delivering a single source of truth for all digital assets and product information, today announced that Inc. has named the company to the 2023 Inc. 5000 , its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

The transformative, high-impact technologies driving Image Relay’s rapid growth have been anchored by the launch of Marketing Delivery , a unique platform that combines best-in-class digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) into a single comprehensive solution.

“Image Relay’s rapid and continuing growth—more than doubling our revenue over the past three years and just about doubling our headcount in the same period—speaks to how we’ve been able to meet our customers’ ever-evolving DAM and PIM needs,” said Skye Chalmers, CEO, Image Relay. “We’re proud to stand alone in providing the most reliable and complete solution for product information and digital asset management on the market today, and honored to have our growth recognized with our inclusion in the 2023 Inc. 5000.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

About Image Relay

Image Relay is inspired by helping brands and organizations tell their stories. The Vermont-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company offers a unified DAM and PIM solution called Marketing Delivery. Customers use Image Relay to efficiently store, access, and share their brand-approved, up-to-date product information and digital assets. The Marketing Delivery system is purpose-built to enable an omnichannel presence, reduce product-to-market time, and amplify revenue. Image Relay is a proud B Corp, SOC-2 compliant, and used by over 400 companies with 100,000 users throughout the world. Visit www.imagerelay.com to learn more.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 – November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/

