Increase in applications of image sensors in both digital and analog electronic imaging devices is fueling market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global image sensor market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031 and reach a value of US$ 41.0 Bn by the end of 2031.

Focus on development of stacked image sensors and illuminated CMOS image sensors in order to increase the attractiveness of digital cameras is propelling the image sensor market.

Manufacturers are engaging in the integration of sensor noise reduction technology and back illuminated structures to improve the signal-to-noise (S/N) ratio with the objective of improving the realism in images captured by users. Moreover, integration of low power consumption technology and stacked structures to attain increased resolution and enable high speed performance is triggering market expansion.

Function-wise, an image sensor is used to detect and relay information in order to create an image. These sensors are used in both digital and analog electronic imaging devices, such as camera modules, digital cameras, and night vision tools.

CMOS image sensors have been witnessing substantial demand owing to promising performance compared to CCD sensors. These sensors provide higher resolution and image quality as desired for various applications.

Key Findings of the Study

Rise in Demand for ADAS Systems Drives Demand in Automotive Sector – Importance of image sensors in modern vehicles, wherein these components enable autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) help transform driving to make it safer, easier, and more comfortable, is boosting the global market.

Image sensors are widely used in the front and rear facing cameras of ADAS. Front facing cameras are critical in low visibility conditions, such as fog or heavy rain, to improve the driver’s visibility; rear cameras provide a view of the area behind the car to assist with navigation or parking in limited spaces. Usage in such critical applications is fueling the adoption of automotive image sensors.

Development of image sensor technology has enabled improved performance of ADAS and autonomous vehicle systems, which helps make driving more reliable and accurate. According to estimates by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, nearly 3.5 million self-driving vehicles are expected on the U.S. roads by 2025, and nearly 4.5 million by 2030. This is expected to create significant opportunities in the market in the next few years.

Demand for image sensors in automotive applications is anticipated to be high in the future, and advancements in image sensors are likely to assist in providing more accurate and reliable data to accelerate the development of safer and more efficient ADAS. This is anticipated to bolster global image sensor industry growth in the next few years.

Increase in Usage of Image Sensors in Consumer Electronics – Sensors are integral components of consumer electronics. With consistent advancements in technology, image sensors have become more compact, cheaper, and efficient than their predecessors. These advancements in sensors are driving usage in portable devices, gaming, navigation, and home appliances.

Camcorders, smartphones, security cameras, and digital cameras are some electronic devices that display a sizable demand for image sensors.

Rise in popularity of posting images on social networking sites via mobile phones is creating significant market demand. Such practices are increasing the need for image sensors and providing opportunities for manufacturers to introduce imaging products.

For instance, in October 2022, OMNIVION launched a 5-megapixel image sensor for high-end security and professional cameras. These sensors feature near-infrared technology to capture good quality images in low-light conditions. Therefore, these image sensors are used in professional security cameras, such as those for industrial and factory applications, to capture night images in low power mode.

High Demand for CMOS Sensors – Based on technology, the CMOS sensor segment accounted for 55.65% share of the market in 2022. The segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is ascribed to low power consumption and low manufacturing cost of CMOS sensors in comparison to CCDs.

Advances in CMOS sensors have led to improvements in the performance of image sensors, which are anticipated to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Surge in adoption of modern vehicles for safer, easier, and comfortable driving experiences

Functionality of image sensors to support posting images on social sites via mobile phones

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific dominated the image sensor market, accounting for 33.65% share in 2022. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period owing to rise in adoption of image sensors in automotive and medical imaging applications. Furthermore, rapid development of the automotive and manufacturing industries as well as surge in demand in other regions, such as Europe and North America, contribute to the growth of the image sensor industry in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Analysis

Competition landscape in the image sensor market is highly fragmented, with the presence of large number of players. Majority of players are spending significantly to develop image sensors with advanced features.

Prominent players in the global image sensor market include GalaxyCore Shanghai Limited Corporation, OmniVision Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corporation.

The image sensor market is segmented as follows:

Image Sensor Market, by Technology

CMOS Sensor

CCD Sensor

Image Sensor Market, by Image Sensor Type

Monochrome

Color

Image Sensor Market, by Processing Technology

2D Image Sensors

3D Image Sensors

Image Sensor Market, by Spectrum

Visible spectrum

Non-visible spectrum

Image Sensor Market, by Array Type

Linear Array

Area Array

Image Sensor Market, by Resolution

>2 MP

2 MP – 5 MP

6 MP – 10 MP

12 MP – 16 MP

17 MP – 20 MP

Above 20 MP

Image Sensor Market, by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Life Science and Healthcare

Security and Surveillance

Others (Industrial, Research and Development, etc.)

Image Sensor Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

