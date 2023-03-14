According to Market.us, the Global Image Sensors Market is projected to reach USD 55.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2023 and 2032.

The global image sensors market size was valued at around USD 26.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be worth approximately USD 55.8 billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 8.1% between 2023 and 2032. Rising security spending across public places worldwide and technology designed to enhance anti-terror equipment. It also reduces security breaches and is anticipated to drive this sector of the industry.

The industry is expected to experience strong growth due to a marked surge in smartphone usage among Generation Z. Consumers have access to enhanced HDR, optical zoom, and low-light photography capabilities. This is due to multiple cameras being integrated into one smartphone device. Switch between landscape and portrait modes for 3D imaging. Sensors are the main driving force in the semiconductor market. Thanks to technological advances and novel application areas, sensors have become more essential.

Key Takeaway:

By Type, 2022, the 2D segment has generated the highest revenue in the Global Image Sensors Market share in 2022.

By Application, the Automotive Sector segment is dominating the market and it is growing at a significant rate over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific Region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 41%.

Europe Region has held the second position in revenue share in 2022.

Europe will grow at a significant rate from 2023-2032.

Sensors are becoming an integral part of modern vehicles, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, cutting-edge medical devices, and automated production technologies. Sensors are also becoming more affordable, robust, precise, specific, frequent smarter, and communicative. This will make them more attractive for deployment in the future smart infrastructure. Because of its superior image quality and sensitivity, Charge-Coupled Devices (CCD) technology was the dominant technology in the early days.

CMOS image sensors have outperformed CCD image sensors in terms of volume of shipment since 2004 due to many technological advancements. CCD sensors are made with high-voltage analog circuitry. CMOS sensors, however, use less power and have smaller dimensions than CCDs. CCD is preferred over CMOS and generates more revenue for the growth of the image sensors market.

Factors affecting the growth of the Image Sensors industry

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the Image Sensors market industry. Some of these factors include:

Rising Demand for Multiple Cameras : The rise in the demand for Multiple cameras in a single smartphone is a factor for the market growth.

: The rise in the demand for Multiple cameras in a single smartphone is a factor for the market growth. Increase In Autonomous features : Increase in autonomous features in commercial vehicles is expected to develop rapidly over the coming years.

: Increase in autonomous features in commercial vehicles is expected to develop rapidly over the coming years. Low Manufacturing cost : Due to its lower manufacturing cost and improved image quality, CMOS image sensor technology gained popularity and eventually drives the market.

: Due to its lower manufacturing cost and improved image quality, CMOS image sensor technology gained popularity and eventually drives the market. ADAS Sensors features: The ADAS sensor includes Airbags, Rain, Tire, Ultrasound, and much more which provides safety to the vehicles.

Top Trends in Global Image Sensors Market

Many vendors are now adopting CMOS image sensor technology. This is signaling its rapid spread into low-cost camera designs. Though CCD sensors often get compared to CMOS for image quality at the same price point, CMOS sensors are becoming increasingly popular. This is especially true in low-cost consumer markets due to their on-chip functionality. These markets are expanding in consumer electronics, automotive security, surveillance, and other areas.

Consumer electronics has seen an uptick in demand for smartphones with integrated rear and front-facing cameras. Autonomous vehicles and the enhanced driver safety that ADAS has enabled propel the growth of the automotive industry. Because CMOS images can be utilized in security applications in low light, dark, or dim lighting conditions, demand for these sensors has grown.

Sony Corporation of Japan dominates the CMOS sensor market. It also developed and commercialized CMOS sensors for automotive cameras. To increase its production capacity of stacked CMOS image sensors, Sony invested USD 895 million (105 billion JPY).

SmartSens is a leading manufacturer of CMOS image sensors. They unveiled the SC550XS in March 2022 – an ultra-high resolution 50MP image sensor with a 1.0 m pixel size. This new product utilizes SmartSens’ proprietary technologies like SmartClarity-2, SFCPixel, and PixGainHDR technology for superior picture quality. It also utilizes the 22nm HKMG Stack process, providing outstanding imaging performance.

Many international start-ups place great importance on product innovation in the market. Metalenz, which develops meta-optic lens technology, unveiled a new technology in February 2022. It allows polarization sensing capabilities to be embedded into mobile and consumer devices. While eventually improving healthcare management features.

Market Growth

The market for image sensors has seen a tremendous expansion with the rise of smartphone cameras. Nowadays, most smartphone rear cameras use high-resolution image sensors. Along with that it also has features like standard/main, telephoto, periscope zoom, ultra-wide, monochrome, depth sensor, 3D TOF sensor, and macro photography. Furthermore, global smartphone adoption rates and the growing popularity of smartphone photography have contributed to an uptick in demand for image sensors globally.

Regional Analysis

Europe will experience an uptick in the use of image sensors as more people invest in smartphones and camera modules. This fuels the market growth over the coming years. The rapid adoption of cutting-edge technologies in the region has made advanced imaging solutions increasingly sought after. These sensors and their products are utilized by healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive sectors alike.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) market is anticipated to experience steady growth over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADASs) within the region and stringent safety regulations.

In 2022, Asia Pacific (APAC) generated the highest revenue share in the image sensors market. This trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period. The presence of key market leaders in Asia-Pacific and the rapid expansion of the semiconductor industry have further fuelled this sector’s rapid expansion.

The Asia-Pacific image sensors market has seen significant growth due to a large customer base. It includes key players such as Sony Corporation. The market will continue to be driven by infrastructure developments and the increasing popularity of smartphones and digital services in APAC countries.

Competitive Landscape

The top players in the imaging sensor market share are Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ON Semiconductor Corporation, and STMicroelectronics Co. Ltd.

Image sensor manufacturers are continuously refining their products to deliver better, more robust, and more detailed sensing at lower costs. Time-Of-Fight technology (TOF) for 3D sensing has become the leading innovation in this space.

The industry prefers CMOS technology due to its low power consumption, higher sensitivity, and compact size. Due to the rapid growth of this sector, many key players are contributing towards developing image sensors for high-quality camera modules, drones, CCTV cameras, and smartphones.

Major players are developing 3D depth sensors for applications such as augmented reality, face authentication, and enhanced photo functions. These sensors use precise 3D data. The future growth of the image sensors market will be driven by its integration into machine vision and industrial automation applications as well as advances in 3D imaging sensing technologies used for ADAS, automotive visualization, and other uses. Furthermore, key players are developing innovative optical diagnostic and monitoring equipment with these new imaging technologies.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 26.1 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 55.8 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 8.1% Aisa-Pacific Revenue Share 41.0% Europe Revenue Share 24% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The modern automotive industry is growing rapidly by adopting machine vision, asset management, artificial Intelligence, and other innovative technologies. The advanced driver assistant system, which includes 360-degree vision, antilock brakes, lane departure warnings, electronic stability control, and traction control, is rapidly gaining popularity. ADAS infrastructure’s machine-vision technology makes extensive use of image sensors. ADAS technology has given a boost to the idea of autonomous or driverless automobiles. These new ideas are expected to make a significant contribution during the forecast period to the increase in demand for image sensors and the adoption of image sensors.

CCD image sensor technology is in decline, but CMOS image sensors are gaining acceptance due to their smaller size and increased sensitivity. CMOS image sensor technology has gained popularity due to its lower manufacturing costs and better image quality. As advanced imaging technologies and CMOS infrastructure develop, the market for image sensors will grow. Sony Corporation’s 2018 BSI CMOS sensor has been widely used due to its high-resolution image quality. The image sensors market is seeing an increase in revenue as more people use CMOS imaging cameras.

Market Restraints

LiDAR systems require sophisticated systems to quickly determine distance change. These systems are much more precise and accurate than image sensor cameras. However, they consume a lot of energy, don’t work in bad weather, and are very heavy and expensive. Despite all these limitations, automotive manufacturers still prefer LiDAR to image sensor camera systems. Because of the easy availability of light detection and range (LiDAR), solutions for autonomous vehicles, the image sensors market is slowing.

Market Opportunities

Image sensors are revolutionizing technology to enhance picture quality. They also aim to decrease noise and increase pixel density. They will soon be utilized in robotic surgery and surgical navigation systems. They contain features like depth sensing, which is an added bonus. With so many innovations made possible by ecosystem players, image sensors have even greater growth prospects going forward. 23 product launches were reported starting in January 2022 by some of the major players within this market alone.

Report Segmentation of the Image Sensors Market

Type Insight

Image sensors markets can be divided into two categories according to their processing type: sensors with 2D technology and sensors with 3D capabilities.

At present, two-dimensional technology is increasingly popular on the market. Machine vision and computer vision experts predict the 3D image sensors market to be one of the largest markets over the coming years. Time-of-Fight (TOF) technology focuses on depth sensing within three dimensions. 3D image processing enables precise and dependable depth sensing in various contexts. Infineon Technologies AG is a 3D biometric identification company that creates 3D imaging sensors for 3D scanning, hand gesture, and body tracking recognition.

Omni Vision Technologies Inc. on the other hand is developing machine visualization of 3D imagery for automotive applications. This will aid in developing new technologies. The image sensors market will continue to expand with the advent of 3D computational photography and smartphone AR applications.

Application Insight

The automotive sector will reap financial benefits from the image sensors market. CMOS sensors are expected to dominate this space, as they become increasingly integrated into automobiles for the safety and protection of drivers and passengers alike.

With ADAS (Automotive Driver Assistance Systems), demand for automotive image sensors is on the rise. Numerous chip manufacturers are creating cutting-edge solutions tailored to address their service and security requirements.

Market Segmentation

By Type

2D

3D

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Robot

Automotive

Healthcare

Surveillance and Security

Others

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

AMS AG.

Canon, Inc.

Galaxy Core, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Infineon Technologies AG

ON Semiconductor Corporation

OmniVision Technologies Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

PMD Technologies AG

Pixel Plus

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

SK Hynix, Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Image Sensors Market

In February 2022, Realme has announced that the 9 Pro Series equipped with the Sony IMX766 image sensors will be available in Europe. The smartphone’s sensor is extremely large at 1/1.56″ in size. A large area of pixels and optical image stability (OIS) allows it to take outstanding pictures. It also features an aperture of 0.88 which allows users to easily take clear photos from far away.

In January 2022, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (SIE), bought Bungie, Inc. Bungie, Inc. They were an independent videogame developer that has been a partner with SIE for many years. They have helped to develop some of the most beloved videogame franchises, like Halo and Destiny. Because SIE has access to Bungie’s technical expertise and world-class live games, this acquisition will increase SIE’s ability to reach billions of gamers.

