King of Prussia, PA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., August 22, 2023 – ImageFIRST® launches their 3rd Annual HeroesFIRST Contest where ImageFIRST Associates recognize exceptional Healthcare Heroes who go above and beyond to enhance the patient experience, and who align closely with ImageFIRST’s Values – Be Respectful, Be Safe, Be Honest, and most of all, Be Remarkable.

ImageFIRST’s Service Team and Customer Advocates are currently nominating Healthcare Heroes in their respective markets across the country. Ten exceptional finalists will be selected nationally from the nomination period and entered into an online vote. The top five heroes with the most votes will receive prizes totaling $15,000 for representing the best in patient experience.

“As the nation’s largest healthcare laundry provider, we have the opportunity to witness the efforts of our healthcare heroes firsthand, as they dedicate themselves tirelessly to providing exceptional care to their patients,” states Jim Cashman, President and CEO of ImageFIRST. “Their unwavering commitment and compassionate approach significantly impact and enhance the overall patient experience, leaving a positive and lasting impression on those they serve. As we embark on this journey in 2023, we are thrilled to continue this tradition of recognizing the remarkable contributions of our healthcare heroes and shine a spotlight on their extraordinary dedication.”

Following a nationwide vote, last year’s HeroesFIRST contest awarded one winner in each region, with Amy Howe of Woodbury, Minnesota being our winner from the Midwest. “This experience throughout HeroesFIRST has been quite surreal. I was speechless when I found out I won, and if you know me, then you know that that is never the case! I am humbled by this nomination and recognition. It gives me great joy each and every day to do what I do,” said Howe.

Nationwide voting will open on Monday, September 25th, and remain open until 11:59 pm ET on Friday, October 13th. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The top five finalists with the most votes will be awarded prizes totaling $15,000. For more information or to cast your vote after September 25th, please visit heroes.imagefirst.com.

