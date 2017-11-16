Images suggest North Korea ‘aggressive’ work on ballistic missile submarine: institute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Satellite images taken this month of a North Korean naval shipyard indicate Pyongyang is pursuing an “aggressive schedule” to build its first operational ballistic missile submarine, a U.S. institute reported on Thursday.
