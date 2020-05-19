IMAGINE…. NO WAIT – RE-IMAGINE YOUR VACATION!

BOERNE, TX CELEBRATES THEIR REOPEING WITH A SPECIAL WEEKEND GETAWAY SWEEPSTAKES!

Shopping on the Hill Country Mile in Boerne, TX is a great way to get in some retail therapy while still having plenty of fresh air and space to spread out. Did you know shoppers can sip and shop? Pop into a local brewpub, restaurant, or wine bar to grab a craft beer, fresh cocktail or a glass of wine to enjoy while you stroll.

Boerne’s Cibolo Trail meanders through historic downtown following the scenic Cibolo Creek. It provides a relaxing atmosphere for a stroll through town. Grab a cup of coffee or a craft beer on the Hill County Mile before heading for the trail for an even more refreshing adventure.

Boerne, TX, May 19, 2020 — The Texas Hill Country beckons you with rolling hills, ideal springtime weather, unique shopping, upscale dining, and boutique hotels in a quaint, historic city – Boerne, Texas awaits you.

Boerne’s latest sweepstakes package hits the mark for many of their highlights. Not to mention, Boerne’s central location in the Texas Hill Country makes it the perfect destination to be your home-away-from-home as you day trip through the hills. Who wouldn’t want a chance to win a weekend stay in a place like that?

Wide Open Spaces

Boerne is a small, rural community with elevated charm where you can feel good about getting away from home and exploring the many parks and urban trails throughout town. There are lots of wide-open spaces to enjoy the fresh air and beautiful weather. Boerne offers plenty of outdoor activities from strolling historic Main Street, “The Hill Country Mile”, to meandering through local galleries and public art, enjoying Boerne Lake, the Cibolo Nature Center, and two local caves.

Entertainment is Easy

Boerne boasts an array of dining opportunities from casual home-style dishes to upscale fine dining and everything in between. From local microbreweries to area wineries, enjoying your favorite beverage or finding a new favorite is an adventure in itself.

The Hill Country Mile is known for its wide, shaded sidewalks where shoppers enjoy the fresh air and sunshine while popping in and out of all the high-end boutiques, art galleries, and unique gift shops.

Why Re-Imagine?

For those who have visited Boerne in the past – remind yourself of why you love it. For those who have never visited Boerne – a quaint, historic, charming, and hospitable destination awaits you.

To help you re-imagine your vacation, the Boerne Visitors Center has comprised a sweepstakes for one lucky winner and three guests.

Enter to Win

To celebrate Boerne’s grand reopening, the Boerne Visitors Center has comprised a sweepstakes package for one lucky winner and three guests of their choosing! This is a bundle that boasts the following:

A 2 night stay at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Boerne!

An exhilarating tour of Cave Without A Name for 4

Delicious meals for 4 at Little Gretel, Richter Tavern, and Black Rifle Coffee Co.

A BONUS $50 gift card for shopping at Wheeler’s Western Outfitters and Boutique

Take a moment to enter the sweepstakes (by June 14) and then start planning your escape to Boerne! Check out www.visitboerne.org for even more travel inspiration.

All of Boerne’s hotels are currently exceeding all CDC standards and guidelines for cleanliness and sanitation.

