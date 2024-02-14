Atlanta, GA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ImagineX, an Atlanta, Georgia-based digital services firm specializing in software engineering and cybersecurity services, is pleased to announce its partnership with Build, a prominent software engineering firm. Founded in 2018, Build adds a 50-person software engineering team in Costa Rica to ImagineX’s existing base of US-based technology team members.

By uniting with Build, ImagineX accelerates its mission to cater to the diverse needs of large enterprise clients. The existing expertise within ImagineX combined with Build’s extensive experience in enterprise-caliber custom software solutions creates a dynamic partnership, positioning the combined business to serve the evolving demands of enterprises in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

Shaun Bank, CEO of ImagineX, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are delighted to welcome the Build team to our firm. Build’s talented full-stack agile engineers in Costa Rica have a remarkable track record of designing and developing innovative solutions for a wide array of clients.” Bank highlighted the unique formulation of the combined company, adding, “ImagineX delivers enterprise-grade solutions with the talent, network, and balance sheet to meet rapidly growing demand.”

Armando Vargas, Build’s engineering leader in Costa Rica emphasized the seamless positioning of the two companies, stating, “This transaction is about two culturally-aligned companies coming together to deliver world-class service to clients. In addition to our commitment to clients, we will continue to strive to provide an exceptional working environment for our technical talent.”

Through the partnership, the Build team will sit within the Software Engineering practice of ImagineX. ImagineX will maintain the Build brand as its delivery center in San Jose, Costa Rica. There will be no changes to the existing Build management team.

ImagineX is backed by ASH Investment Partners, a private equity firm focused on the technology sector. ASH Investment Partners completed a majority recapitalization of ImagineX in partnership with management in October 2023.

